At least 14 killed in Iraqi IDP camp suicide bomb

(CNN) At least 14 people were killed, among them four children and a captain in the Iraqi police, when a suicide bomber detonated a device in a camp for internally displaced people west of Ramadi in the Iraqi province of Anbar.

The explosion Sunday also injured 19 others, Ramadi Mayor Ibrahim al-Owsag and two security officials told CNN.

The suicide bomber was hiding among a group of new arrivals who had fled the city of Qaim, a city at the Iraq-Syria border and still under ISIS control, according to Owsag.

He detonated his explosives as the group approached a security screening checkpoint at the entrance of a camp in the town of al-Wafa, 60 kilometers (37 miles) southwest of Ramadi, Owsag said.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement posted by the group's media wing, Amaq, saying it targeted members of the Iraqi military who were gathered at the camp's entrance.

