Breaking News

Ebola outbreak in DRC is over, WHO says

By Radina Gigova, CNN

Updated 5:46 PM ET, Sun July 2, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

A health worker cleans equipment at an Ebola quarantine unit in Muma, DRC, after a case of Ebola was confirmed in the village.
A health worker cleans equipment at an Ebola quarantine unit in Muma, DRC, after a case of Ebola was confirmed in the village.

Story highlights

  • The announcement comes 42 days, or 2 incubation cycles, after the last patient tested negative
  • Quick comprehensive response is key in preventing infections, WHO says

(CNN)The World Health Organization declared an end to the most recent outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday, marking the latest key milestone in the fight against the deadly disease.

The announcement comes 42 days, or the equivalent of two 21-day incubation cycles of the virus, after the last confirmed patient in the affected Bas-Uele province tested negative for Ebola.
"With the end of this epidemic, DRC has once again proved to the world that we can control the very deadly Ebola virus if we respond early in a coordinated and efficient way," said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the newly appointed WHO director-general, who is a native of Ethiopia and the first African to head the agency.
    The Ebola epidemic
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    An Ebola survivor participates in a study in Monrovia, Liberia, on June 17. The country launched a five-year study to unravel the mystery of the long-term health effects that plague survivors of the viral disease. Since the epidemic started more than a year ago in a remote village in Guinea, more than 11,000 people have died, the vast majority in three West African nations, &lt;a href=&quot;http://apps.who.int/ebola/ebola-situation-reports&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;according to the latest numbers from the World Health Organization&lt;/a&gt;. And that number is believed to be low, since there was widespread under-reporting of cases, according to WHO.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    An Ebola survivor participates in a study in Monrovia, Liberia, on June 17. The country launched a five-year study to unravel the mystery of the long-term health effects that plague survivors of the viral disease. Since the epidemic started more than a year ago in a remote village in Guinea, more than 11,000 people have died, the vast majority in three West African nations, according to the latest numbers from the World Health Organization. And that number is believed to be low, since there was widespread under-reporting of cases, according to WHO.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 45
    Women in Monrovia celebrate after the World Health Organization declared Liberia Ebola-free on May 9. Other cases have recurred since, however. Two people in Liberia have died of the disease since the end of June, just weeks after the WHO declared the nation free of the disease.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    Women in Monrovia celebrate after the World Health Organization declared Liberia Ebola-free on May 9. Other cases have recurred since, however. Two people in Liberia have died of the disease since the end of June, just weeks after the WHO declared the nation free of the disease.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 45
    A man walks past an Ebola awareness painting in Monrovia on March 22.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    A man walks past an Ebola awareness painting in Monrovia on March 22.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 45
    Soldiers from the U.S. Army&#39;s 101st Airborne Division walk across the tarmac at Campbell Army Airfield before reuniting with their families at a homecoming ceremony March 21 in Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The 162 soldiers were deployed in Liberia, where they helped fight the spread of Ebola.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    Soldiers from the U.S. Army's 101st Airborne Division walk across the tarmac at Campbell Army Airfield before reuniting with their families at a homecoming ceremony March 21 in Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The 162 soldiers were deployed in Liberia, where they helped fight the spread of Ebola.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 45
    Relatives weep for a loved one who it was believed died from Ebola, at a graveyard on the outskirts of Monrovia on March 11.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    Relatives weep for a loved one who it was believed died from Ebola, at a graveyard on the outskirts of Monrovia on March 11.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 45
    Doctors Without Borders staffer Alex Eilert Paulsen watches as mattresses and bed frames burn at the Ebola Treatment Unit in Paynesville, Liberia, on January 31. The organization reduced its number of beds from 250 to 30 as gains were made in battling the virus.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    Doctors Without Borders staffer Alex Eilert Paulsen watches as mattresses and bed frames burn at the Ebola Treatment Unit in Paynesville, Liberia, on January 31. The organization reduced its number of beds from 250 to 30 as gains were made in battling the virus.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 45
    Pauline Cafferkey, a Scottish woman diagnosed with Ebola, is put on a plane in Glasgow, Scotland, on December 30, 2014. Cafferkey, a 39-year-old nurse who volunteered in Sierra Leone, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/12/31/world/europe/uk-ebola/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;was being transported to London&lt;/a&gt; for treatment.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    Pauline Cafferkey, a Scottish woman diagnosed with Ebola, is put on a plane in Glasgow, Scotland, on December 30, 2014. Cafferkey, a 39-year-old nurse who volunteered in Sierra Leone, was being transported to London for treatment.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 45
    A child who survived the Ebola virus is fed by another survivor at a treatment center on the outskirts of Freetown, Sierra Leone, on November 11, 2014.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    A child who survived the Ebola virus is fed by another survivor at a treatment center on the outskirts of Freetown, Sierra Leone, on November 11, 2014.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 45
    Health workers in Monrovia cover the body of a man suspected of dying from the Ebola virus on October 31, 2014.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    Health workers in Monrovia cover the body of a man suspected of dying from the Ebola virus on October 31, 2014.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 45
    Kaci Hickox leaves her home in Fort Kent, Maine, to take a bike ride with her boyfriend on October 30, 2014. Hickox, a nurse, recently returned to the United States from West Africa, where she treated Ebola victims. State authorities wanted her to avoid public places for 21 days -- the virus&#39; incubation period. But Hickox, who twice tested negative for Ebola,&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/10/30/health/us-ebola/index.html&quot;&gt; said she would defy efforts&lt;/a&gt; to keep her quarantined at home.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    Kaci Hickox leaves her home in Fort Kent, Maine, to take a bike ride with her boyfriend on October 30, 2014. Hickox, a nurse, recently returned to the United States from West Africa, where she treated Ebola victims. State authorities wanted her to avoid public places for 21 days -- the virus' incubation period. But Hickox, who twice tested negative for Ebola, said she would defy efforts to keep her quarantined at home.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 45
    Health officials in Nairobi, Kenya, prepare to screen passengers arriving at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on October 28, 2014.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    Health officials in Nairobi, Kenya, prepare to screen passengers arriving at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on October 28, 2014.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 45
    U.S. President Barack Obama hugs Ebola survivor Nina Pham in the Oval Office of the White House on October 24, 2014. Pham, one of two Dallas nurses diagnosed with the virus, was declared Ebola-free after being treated at a hospital in Bethesda, Maryland. The other nurse, Amber Vinson (not pictured), was treated in Atlanta and also declared Ebola-free.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    U.S. President Barack Obama hugs Ebola survivor Nina Pham in the Oval Office of the White House on October 24, 2014. Pham, one of two Dallas nurses diagnosed with the virus, was declared Ebola-free after being treated at a hospital in Bethesda, Maryland. The other nurse, Amber Vinson (not pictured), was treated in Atlanta and also declared Ebola-free.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 45
    Health workers in Port Loko, Sierra Leone, transport the body of a person who is suspected to have died of Ebola on October 21, 2014.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    Health workers in Port Loko, Sierra Leone, transport the body of a person who is suspected to have died of Ebola on October 21, 2014.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 45
    Health workers bury a body on the outskirts of Monrovia on October 20, 2014.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    Health workers bury a body on the outskirts of Monrovia on October 20, 2014.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 45
    Garteh Korkoryah, center, is comforted during a memorial service for her son, Thomas Eric Duncan, on October 18, 2014, in Salisbury, North Carolina. Duncan, a 42-year-old Liberian citizen, died October 8 in a Dallas hospital. He was in the country to visit his son and his son&#39;s mother, and he was the first person in the United States to be diagnosed with Ebola.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    Garteh Korkoryah, center, is comforted during a memorial service for her son, Thomas Eric Duncan, on October 18, 2014, in Salisbury, North Carolina. Duncan, a 42-year-old Liberian citizen, died October 8 in a Dallas hospital. He was in the country to visit his son and his son's mother, and he was the first person in the United States to be diagnosed with Ebola.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 45
    Boys run from blowing dust as a U.S. military aircraft leaves the construction site of an Ebola treatment center in Tubmanburg, Liberia, on October 15, 2014.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    Boys run from blowing dust as a U.S. military aircraft leaves the construction site of an Ebola treatment center in Tubmanburg, Liberia, on October 15, 2014.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 45
    Aid workers from the Liberian Medical Renaissance League stage an Ebola awareness event October 15, 2014, in Monrovia. The group performs street dramas throughout Monrovia to educate the public on Ebola symptoms and how to handle people who are infected with the virus.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    Aid workers from the Liberian Medical Renaissance League stage an Ebola awareness event October 15, 2014, in Monrovia. The group performs street dramas throughout Monrovia to educate the public on Ebola symptoms and how to handle people who are infected with the virus.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 45
    Ebola survivors prepare to leave a Doctors Without Borders treatment center after recovering from the virus in Paynesville, Liberia, on October 12, 2014.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    Ebola survivors prepare to leave a Doctors Without Borders treatment center after recovering from the virus in Paynesville, Liberia, on October 12, 2014.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 45
    A man dressed in protective clothing treats the front porch of a Dallas apartment on October 12, 2014. The apartment is home to one of the two nurses who were diagnosed with Ebola after treating Thomas Eric Duncan, a Liberian national who traveled to Dallas and later died from the virus.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    A man dressed in protective clothing treats the front porch of a Dallas apartment on October 12, 2014. The apartment is home to one of the two nurses who were diagnosed with Ebola after treating Thomas Eric Duncan, a Liberian national who traveled to Dallas and later died from the virus.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 45
    A woman crawls toward the body of her sister as a burial team takes her away for cremation October 10, 2014, in Monrovia. The sister had died from Ebola earlier in the morning while trying to walk to a treatment center, according to her relatives.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    A woman crawls toward the body of her sister as a burial team takes her away for cremation October 10, 2014, in Monrovia. The sister had died from Ebola earlier in the morning while trying to walk to a treatment center, according to her relatives.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 45
    A man digs a grave on October 7, 2014, outside an Ebola treatment center near Gbarnga, Liberia.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    A man digs a grave on October 7, 2014, outside an Ebola treatment center near Gbarnga, Liberia.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 45
    A person peeks out from the Dallas apartment where Thomas Eric Duncan, the first person diagnosed with the Ebola virus in the United States, was staying on October 3, 2014.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    A person peeks out from the Dallas apartment where Thomas Eric Duncan, the first person diagnosed with the Ebola virus in the United States, was staying on October 3, 2014.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 45
    A girl cries as community activists approach her outside her Monrovia home on October 2, 2014, a day after her mother was taken to an Ebola ward.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    A girl cries as community activists approach her outside her Monrovia home on October 2, 2014, a day after her mother was taken to an Ebola ward.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 45
    A health official uses a thermometer September 29, 2014, to screen a Ukrainian crew member on the deck of a cargo ship at the Apapa port in Lagos, Nigeria.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    A health official uses a thermometer September 29, 2014, to screen a Ukrainian crew member on the deck of a cargo ship at the Apapa port in Lagos, Nigeria.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 45
    Workers move a building into place as part of a new Ebola treatment center in Monrovia on September 28, 2014.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    Workers move a building into place as part of a new Ebola treatment center in Monrovia on September 28, 2014.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 45
    Medics load an Ebola patient onto a plane at Sierra Leone&#39;s Freetown-Lungi International Airport on September 22, 2014.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    Medics load an Ebola patient onto a plane at Sierra Leone's Freetown-Lungi International Airport on September 22, 2014.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 45
    A few people are seen in Freetown during a three-day nationwide lockdown on September 21, 2014. In an attempt to curb the spread of the Ebola virus, people in Sierra Leone were told to stay in their homes.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    A few people are seen in Freetown during a three-day nationwide lockdown on September 21, 2014. In an attempt to curb the spread of the Ebola virus, people in Sierra Leone were told to stay in their homes.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 45
    Supplies wait to be loaded onto an aircraft at New York&#39;s John F. Kennedy International Airport on September 20, 2014. It was the largest single shipment of aid to the Ebola zone to date, and it was coordinated by the Clinton Global Initiative and other U.S. aid organizations.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    Supplies wait to be loaded onto an aircraft at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport on September 20, 2014. It was the largest single shipment of aid to the Ebola zone to date, and it was coordinated by the Clinton Global Initiative and other U.S. aid organizations.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 45
    A child stops on a Monrovia street September 12, 2014, to look at a man who is suspected of suffering from Ebola.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    A child stops on a Monrovia street September 12, 2014, to look at a man who is suspected of suffering from Ebola.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 45
    After an Ebola case was confirmed in Senegal, people load cars with household items as they prepare to cross into Guinea from the border town of Diaobe, Senegal, on September 3, 2014.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    After an Ebola case was confirmed in Senegal, people load cars with household items as they prepare to cross into Guinea from the border town of Diaobe, Senegal, on September 3, 2014.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 45
    A health worker wearing a protective suit conducts an Ebola prevention drill at the port in Monrovia on August 29, 2014.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    A health worker wearing a protective suit conducts an Ebola prevention drill at the port in Monrovia on August 29, 2014.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 45
    A burial team from the Liberian Ministry of Health unloads bodies of Ebola victims onto a funeral pyre at a crematorium in Marshall, Liberia, on August 22, 2014.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    A burial team from the Liberian Ministry of Health unloads bodies of Ebola victims onto a funeral pyre at a crematorium in Marshall, Liberia, on August 22, 2014.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 45
    Dr. Kent Brantly leaves Emory University Hospital on August 21, 2014, after being declared no longer infectious from the Ebola virus. Brantly was one of two American missionaries brought to Emory for treatment of the deadly virus.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    Dr. Kent Brantly leaves Emory University Hospital on August 21, 2014, after being declared no longer infectious from the Ebola virus. Brantly was one of two American missionaries brought to Emory for treatment of the deadly virus.
    Hide Caption
    33 of 45
    An Ebola Task Force soldier beats a local resident while enforcing a quarantine on the West Point slum on August 20, 2014.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    An Ebola Task Force soldier beats a local resident while enforcing a quarantine on the West Point slum on August 20, 2014.
    Hide Caption
    34 of 45
    Local residents gather around a very sick Saah Exco, 10, in a back alley of the West Point slum on August 19, 2014. The boy was one of the patients that was pulled out of a holding center for suspected Ebola patients after the facility was overrun and closed by a mob on August 16. A local clinic then refused to treat Saah, according to residents, because of the danger of infection. Although he was never tested for Ebola, Saah&#39;s mother and brother died in the holding center.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    Local residents gather around a very sick Saah Exco, 10, in a back alley of the West Point slum on August 19, 2014. The boy was one of the patients that was pulled out of a holding center for suspected Ebola patients after the facility was overrun and closed by a mob on August 16. A local clinic then refused to treat Saah, according to residents, because of the danger of infection. Although he was never tested for Ebola, Saah's mother and brother died in the holding center.
    Hide Caption
    35 of 45
    Workers prepare the new Ebola treatment center on August 17, 2014.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    Workers prepare the new Ebola treatment center on August 17, 2014.
    Hide Caption
    36 of 45
    Liberian police depart after firing shots in the air while trying to protect an Ebola burial team in the West Point slum of Monrovia on August 16, 2014. A crowd of several hundred local residents reportedly drove away the burial team and their police escort. The mob then forced open an Ebola isolation ward and took patients out, saying the Ebola epidemic is a hoax.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    Liberian police depart after firing shots in the air while trying to protect an Ebola burial team in the West Point slum of Monrovia on August 16, 2014. A crowd of several hundred local residents reportedly drove away the burial team and their police escort. The mob then forced open an Ebola isolation ward and took patients out, saying the Ebola epidemic is a hoax.
    Hide Caption
    37 of 45
    A health worker disinfects a corpse after a man died in a classroom being used as an Ebola isolation ward August 15, 2014, in Monrovia.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    A health worker disinfects a corpse after a man died in a classroom being used as an Ebola isolation ward August 15, 2014, in Monrovia.
    Hide Caption
    38 of 45
    Aid worker Nancy Writebol, wearing a protective suit, gets wheeled on a gurney into Emory University Hospital in Atlanta on August 5, 2014. A medical plane flew Writebol from Liberia to the United States after she and her colleague Dr. Kent Brantly were infected with the Ebola virus in the West African country.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    Aid worker Nancy Writebol, wearing a protective suit, gets wheeled on a gurney into Emory University Hospital in Atlanta on August 5, 2014. A medical plane flew Writebol from Liberia to the United States after she and her colleague Dr. Kent Brantly were infected with the Ebola virus in the West African country.
    Hide Caption
    39 of 45
    Members of Doctors Without Borders adjust tents in the isolation area in Kailahun on July 20, 2014.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    Members of Doctors Without Borders adjust tents in the isolation area in Kailahun on July 20, 2014.
    Hide Caption
    40 of 45
    Boots dry in the Ebola treatment center in Kailahun on July 20, 2014.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    Boots dry in the Ebola treatment center in Kailahun on July 20, 2014.
    Hide Caption
    41 of 45
    Dr. Jose Rovira of the World Health Organization takes a swab from a suspected Ebola victim in Pendembu, Sierra Leone, on July 18, 2014.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    Dr. Jose Rovira of the World Health Organization takes a swab from a suspected Ebola victim in Pendembu, Sierra Leone, on July 18, 2014.
    Hide Caption
    42 of 45
    Red Cross volunteers disinfect each other with chlorine after removing the body of an Ebola victim from a house in Pendembu on July 18, 2014.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    Red Cross volunteers disinfect each other with chlorine after removing the body of an Ebola victim from a house in Pendembu on July 18, 2014.
    Hide Caption
    43 of 45
    A scientist separates blood cells from plasma cells to isolate any Ebola RNA and test for the virus April 3, 2014, at the European Mobile Laboratory in Gueckedou, Guinea.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    A scientist separates blood cells from plasma cells to isolate any Ebola RNA and test for the virus April 3, 2014, at the European Mobile Laboratory in Gueckedou, Guinea.
    Hide Caption
    44 of 45
    Health specialists work March 31, 2014, at an isolation ward for patients at the facility in southern Guinea.
    Photos: The Ebola epidemic
    Health specialists work March 31, 2014, at an isolation ward for patients at the facility in southern Guinea.
    Hide Caption
    45 of 45
    01 ebola epidemic 0731 RESTRICTED02 ebola epidemic 0731 RESTRICTED03 ebola epidemic 0731 RESTRICTED04 ebola epidemic 073105 ebola epidemic 0731 RESTRICTED06 ebola epidemic 073101 ebola 1231ebola 1111ebola liberia 103104 week in photos 103102 ebola 103001 Obama Pham hug 102401 ebola 102201 ebola 102002 ebola 102002 ebola 101601 ebola 101501 ebola 101218 week in photos 101701 ebola liberia 101026 week in photos 101001 week in photos 1010 RESTRICTED01 Ebola 100202 ebola 092902 ebola 092801 ebola RESTRICTED02 ebola 092304 ebola 0924 RESTRICTEDebola 091204 ebola 0903Ebola health worker 01 ebola liberia 0822brantley leaves emory 02 liberia ebola 082003 liberia ebola 081905 ebola 081701 liberia ebola 081601 liberia ebola 0815writebol 0805 restricted04 ebola sierra leone03 ebola sierra leone12 ebola sierra leone06 ebola sierra leone04 ebola in west africa 0402 RESTRICTED04 Ebola in West Africa
    Four people died in the outbreak and four others survived the disease, WHO said. Nearly 600 people who had close contacts with affected individuals were registered and monitored closely for the duration of the outbreak, according to WHO.
    This was the eighth outbreak of Ebola the Central African nation has experienced since 1976. The last one started in 2014 and killed nearly 50 people, but it was unrelated to the worst outbreak of the virus in West Africa in 2014. Over 11,3000 people died from the disease during that massive wave, most of them in Liberia, Guinea and Sierra Leone.
    Read More

    First case

    A 45-year-old man was reported in April as the first case in the most recent outbreak. The taxi driver who took the man to the hospital and a person who cared for the man both became sick.
    All three later died in the Likati health district of the northern Bas-Uele province, bordering the Central African Republic.
    Teams of epidemiologists, biologists and sanitation specialists were mobilized to travel to the affected areas as part of the international response to halt the highly infectious virus, which spreads through contact with bodily fluids, WHO said.

    Quick response is key

    The effective response to this outbreak was achieved through the quick alert by local authorities of suspected cases, immediate blood testing, the early announcement of the outbreak by the government, and rapid response by local and national health authorities, said WHO.
    "Together with partners, we are committed to continuing support to the government of DRC to strengthen the health system and improve health care delivery and preparedness at all levels," said Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO regional director for Africa, who visited DRC in May to discuss the steps to control the outbreak.
    How hope emerged from the horror of ebola
    Inside Africa Sierra Leone: How hope emerged from the horror of ebola B_00055118

      JUST WATCHED

      How hope emerged from the horror of ebola

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    How hope emerged from the horror of ebola 07:05
    "I urge that we now focus all our efforts on strengthening the health system in Bas-Uele province, which has been stressed by the outbreak, said DRC Health Minister Dr. Oly Ilunga Kalenga, as he announced the end of the outbreak. "Without strengthening the health system, effective surveillance is not possible."
    WHO said specialists will be working with local authorities to ensure survivors have access to proper medical and psychological care, counseling and education to help them reintegrate into family and community life.
    In 2014, WHO was strongly criticized for mishandling the response to the Ebola outbreak in East Africa.
    In a report published the next year, a panel convened by Harvard Global Health Institute and the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine concluded that lack of reliable and rapid response led to "immense human suffering, fear and chaos."
    While clinical trials of experimental vaccines are underway in West Africa, there is no approved vaccine, treatment or cure from Ebola.