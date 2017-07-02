8 killed in Indonesian helicopter crash as volcano erupts

(CNN) Eight people have died after a rescue helicopter crashed in central Java, Indonesia, while on a rescue mission following a volcanic eruption.

The National Search and Rescue helicopter was en route to provide assistance when it crashed Sunday. All eight casualties were members of Indonesia's emergency services, according to CNN affiliate CNN Indonesia.

More than a dozen tourists were visiting the Sileri Crater area when it erupted at about midday on Sunday, shooting cold lava, mud and smoke up to 50 meters into the air, Indonesian state news agency Antara News said.

Four of the visitors were injured, it added.

Radius 100m di Kawah Sileri sejak 24/6/2017 direkomendasikan PVMBG tidak boleh ada aktivitas wisata. Namun larangan sering tidak ditaati. pic.twitter.com/nO77hgKLCM — Sutopo Purwo Nugroho (@Sutopo_BNPB) July 2, 2017

Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, head of public relations at Indonesia's National Disaster Mitigation Agency, told Antara no one had been killed in the eruption itself but visitors were being ordered to clear the area.

