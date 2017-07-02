Breaking News

Indigenous art lights up the Sydney Opera House

By Leanne Mirandilla, CNN

Updated 7:27 PM ET, Sun July 2, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

&quot;Badu Gili&quot; is a seven-minute animated projection of indigenous Australian art.
Photos: Indigenous art lights up the Sydney Opera House
"Badu Gili" is a seven-minute animated projection of indigenous Australian art.
Hide Caption
1 of 13
The &quot;Badu Gili&quot; artwork represents an important celebration of indigenous culture, says Rhoda Robert, the project&#39;s curator and Sydney Opera House&#39;s head of indigenous programming.
Photos: Indigenous art lights up the Sydney Opera House
The "Badu Gili" artwork represents an important celebration of indigenous culture, says Rhoda Robert, the project's curator and Sydney Opera House's head of indigenous programming.
Hide Caption
2 of 13
It will be projected onto the sails of the Sydney Opera House every evening.
Photos: Indigenous art lights up the Sydney Opera House
It will be projected onto the sails of the Sydney Opera House every evening.
Hide Caption
3 of 13
The projections feature works by artists Jenuarrie (Judith Warrie), Frances Belle Parker, Alick Tipoti and the late Lin Onus and Minnie Pwerle.&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Indigenous art lights up the Sydney Opera House
The projections feature works by artists Jenuarrie (Judith Warrie), Frances Belle Parker, Alick Tipoti and the late Lin Onus and Minnie Pwerle.
Hide Caption
4 of 13
The artists represent various Aboriginal groups, from the Yaegl people of New South Wales to remote Queensland communities.&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Indigenous art lights up the Sydney Opera House
The artists represent various Aboriginal groups, from the Yaegl people of New South Wales to remote Queensland communities.
Hide Caption
5 of 13
The artists are internationally acclaimed and work with a variety of mediums. Images of their works were animated and set to music.
Photos: Indigenous art lights up the Sydney Opera House
The artists are internationally acclaimed and work with a variety of mediums. Images of their works were animated and set to music.
Hide Caption
6 of 13
Most of the artworks are themed around nature.
Photos: Indigenous art lights up the Sydney Opera House
Most of the artworks are themed around nature.
Hide Caption
7 of 13
&quot;Sadly, now we&#39;re seeing environmental damages to our country, the destruction of our reefs,&quot; said Rhoda Roberts, curator of the project at the Sydney Opera House.
Photos: Indigenous art lights up the Sydney Opera House
"Sadly, now we're seeing environmental damages to our country, the destruction of our reefs," said Rhoda Roberts, curator of the project at the Sydney Opera House.
Hide Caption
8 of 13
Roberts launched the project as a celebration of Aboriginal art and culture, hoping to raise awareness among the Australian public as well as among international visitors. &lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Indigenous art lights up the Sydney Opera House
Roberts launched the project as a celebration of Aboriginal art and culture, hoping to raise awareness among the Australian public as well as among international visitors.
Hide Caption
9 of 13
The light show was live-streamed on the Sydney Opera House Facebook Page, and was packed with visitors. &lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Indigenous art lights up the Sydney Opera House
The light show was live-streamed on the Sydney Opera House Facebook Page, and was packed with visitors.
Hide Caption
10 of 13
For participating artist Frances Belle Parker, the most valuable feedback came from her community.
Photos: Indigenous art lights up the Sydney Opera House
For participating artist Frances Belle Parker, the most valuable feedback came from her community.
Hide Caption
11 of 13
&quot;We showed [the display] to Yaegl elders and school kids,&quot; said Parker in a phone interview. &quot;They are proud that a Yaegl artist has had this opportunity.&quot;
Photos: Indigenous art lights up the Sydney Opera House
"We showed [the display] to Yaegl elders and school kids," said Parker in a phone interview. "They are proud that a Yaegl artist has had this opportunity."
Hide Caption
12 of 13
The curators hope to invite new Aboriginal artists to contribute to the display, with new additions expected as early as December.
Photos: Indigenous art lights up the Sydney Opera House
The curators hope to invite new Aboriginal artists to contribute to the display, with new additions expected as early as December.
Hide Caption
13 of 13
opera house badu gili 10opera house badu gili 1opera house badu gili 5opera house badu gili 2opera house badu gili 6opera house badu gili 12opera house badu gili 11opera house badu gili 3opera house badu gili 9opera house badu gili 7opera house badu gili 8opera house badu gili 13opera house badu gili 14

(CNN)Indigenous art rarely takes center stage in Australia. But since late June, the work of five Aboriginal artists has been projected across one of the country's most recognizable buildings -- the Sydney Opera House.

The seven-minute animation titled "Badu Gili" -- which means "water light" in the indigenous Gadigal language -- will dance its way across the building's signature sails every evening.
Drawing on a range of Aboriginal artistic traditions, from rock painting to Melanesian patterns, the animation was created by acclaimed artists representing indigenous groups from across Australia.

An artistic message

    The artists behind the project -- Frances Belle Parker, Alick Tipoti, Jenuarrie (Judith Warrie), the late Minnie Pwerle and Lin Onus (who died in 2006 and 1996 respectively) -- often created works themed around nature and storytelling. Still images from their works were animated and set to music.
    Read More
    But as well as lighting up the harbor, the artwork also focuses attention on questions about the history of Australian land. The site occupied by the Opera House was once a ceremonial gathering place for Sydney's Gadigal people.
    "(This work is) a permanent message that reinforces that we're on Aboriginal land wherever we are in Australia," said participating artist Frances Belle Parker.
    The animation also addresses environment concerns. The late Lin Onus's paintings depict water lilies -- the habitat of the southern corroboree frog, of which there are now fewer than 100 in the world.

    'An inherited legacy'

    The Sydney Opera House project has been launched to coincide with NAIDOC Week, a celebration of the culture and history of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. This year also marks the 50th anniversary of a referendum in which Australians voted to include Aboriginal people in the census for the first time.
    The "Badu Gili" artwork represents an important celebration of indigenous culture, says Rhoda Robert, the project's curator and Sydney Opera House's head of indigenous programming.
    "There is this inherited legacy of Aboriginal culture in Australia that isn't seen, heard, or given voice," she told CNN. There are few international art museums dedicated to Aboriginal Australian art and (it rarely) features in the arenas of global art criticism.
    "Australians don't realize what they have. They haven't been exposed to this culture and don't understand its depth. So it's really exciting to have Australian people being blown away by this art."
    Over the next three years, Sydney Opera House staff will gauge reactions to artwork and update it accordingly. The curators hope to invite new Aboriginal artists to contribute to the display, with new additions expected as early as December.