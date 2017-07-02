(CNN) Indigenous art rarely takes center stage in Australia. But since late June, the work of five Aboriginal artists has been projected across one of the country's most recognizable buildings -- the Sydney Opera House.

The seven-minute animation titled "Badu Gili" -- which means "water light" in the indigenous Gadigal language -- will dance its way across the building's signature sails every evening.

Drawing on a range of Aboriginal artistic traditions, from rock painting to Melanesian patterns, the animation was created by acclaimed artists representing indigenous groups from across Australia.

An artistic message

The artists behind the project -- Frances Belle Parker, Alick Tipoti, Jenuarrie (Judith Warrie), the late Minnie Pwerle and Lin Onus (who died in 2006 and 1996 respectively) -- often created works themed around nature and storytelling. Still images from their works were animated and set to music.

