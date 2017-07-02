We asked, you answered: Weekend survey results

(CNN)This weekend, we asked our mobile audience: What part of the health care debate is most important to you?
It's a question that senators on both sides of the aisle have battled over.
Earlier in the week, Sen. Mitch McConnell delayed a vote on the Senate GOP's version of the health care bill after failing to secure the number of votes needed for it to pass. On Friday, President Trump called for an immediate repeal of Obamacare, but the majority leader said he plans to continue the effort to repeal and replace the current health mandate.
Out of more than 34,000 votes, 52.1% believe the cost of insurance premiums is the most important part of the health care debate. The uninsured rate was next most important, capturing 40.4% of your votes, followed by the federal budget at 5% and 2.4% thinking the debate isn't important at all.
Disclaimer: This survey is not at all scientific. We're just a bunch of mobile editors sitting around wondering what our audience thinks about the biggest stories of the week!