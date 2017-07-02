We asked, you answered: Weekend survey results

(CNN) This weekend, we asked our mobile audience: What part of the health care debate is most important to you?

It's a question that senators on both sides of the aisle have battled over.

Out of more than 34,000 votes, 52.1% believe the cost of insurance premiums is the most important part of the health care debate. The uninsured rate was next most important, capturing 40.4% of your votes, followed by the federal budget at 5% and 2.4% thinking the debate isn't important at all.

Thanks for weighing in. Check out these related articles: