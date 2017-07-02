Mexico bans gill nets to save endangered porpoise

(CNN) After years of pressure on the Mexican government, a permanent ban on gillnet fishing has gone into effect in a bid to save a critically endangered species of porpoise.

Experts estimate there are 30 vaquita porpoises remaining, and all of them live exclusively in the waters of the Gulf of California.

Banning the killer

The now banned nets, known as gill nets, are designed to catch the giant totoaba fish, whose swim bladder is considered a delicacy in China and sold for more than $4,500 per pound.

The similar size of the two species means gill nets invariably ensnare the endangered porpoises as well.