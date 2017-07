Police search for man after three dead bodies discovered on his property

Story highlights Authorities are searching for Gerald "Mike" Bullinger

His wife was one of the three women found dead on his property

(CNN) Gerald "Mike" Bullinger could be anywhere.

Authorities say they have a felony warrant for the arrest of the 60-year-old outfitter with a pilot's license who has been on the lam for nearly three weeks.

The felony, no bond, extradition warrant is for failure to report to law enforcement the deaths of three women whose bodies were found covered up in a shed on Bullinger's property in Canyon County, Idaho, on June 19.

Bodies were badly decomposed

Canyon County Sheriff's office spokesman Joe Decker says the bodies were badly decomposed and appeared to have been in the shed for one to two weeks prior to their discovery.

Read More