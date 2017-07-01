Story highlights Aramazd Andressian, Jr. went missing after a trip with his father in April

His father was arrested last week on suspicion of murder

(CNN) The body of a 5-year-old boy missing since he took a trip with his father in April has been found, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

"Homicide detectives have located the remains of victim Aramazd Andressian, Jr.," a statement from the sheriff's department said Saturday.

The statement did not say where the body was found, or what condition it was in. Their search focused on the 100-mile stretch between Santa Barbara and Pasadena, California.

Aramazd Andressian, Sr., the boy's father, was arrested last week in Las Vegas on suspicion of murder and is being held on $10 million bail.

In a news conference following his arrest, investigators said Andressian and his wife were going through a "tumultuous divorce" when he took his son on a trip to Disneyland.

