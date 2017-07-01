At least 17 people shot at Arkansas club, police say

Story highlights One of the victims is in serious condition

Police say it is not terror-related

(CNN) At least 17 people were shot at a concert in Arkansas early Saturday morning and others were injured as they tried to escape, police said.

No one was killed in the shooting, which occurred at the Ultra Power Lounge in Little Rock.

"We do NOT believe this incident was an active shooter or terror-related incident. It appears to have been a dispute at a concert," the Little Rock Police Department tweeted.

#UPDATE as of now ALL 17 confirmed shooting victims are alive. We will provide additional updates as needed. — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) July 1, 2017

One person is listed in serious condition and other injuries were minor.

Victims ranged in age from 16 to the mid-20s and were being treated at area hospitals.

