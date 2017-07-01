Lions defeat All Blacks to level series

Story highlights Lions secure historic victory in New Zealand

All Blacks' Sonny Bill Williams red carded

New Zealand'snfirst home defeat since 2009

(CNN) New Zealand's rugby reign of 47 straight victories on home soil has come to an end as they lost 21-24 to the British and Irish Lions in Wellington.

The All Blacks were reduced to fourteen men after Sonny Bill Williams was red carded for a shoulder charge in the first half.

And that proved decisive, as two tries from the Lions in the second period helped the visitors level the series 1-1 ahead of the third test next weekend.

New Zealand won the first test in Auckland, and looked in control after Beauden Barrett had kicked his side into a 18-9 lead. But the Lions roared back with tries from Talupe Faletau and Conor Murray to claim a historic victory.

More to follow...