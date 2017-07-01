Lions defeat All Blacks to level series

Story highlights
- Lions secure historic victory in New Zealand
- All Blacks' Sonny Bill Williams red carded
- New Zealand'snfirst home defeat since 2009
(CNN)New Zealand's rugby reign of 47 straight victories on home soil has come to an end as they lost 21-24 to the British and Irish Lions in Wellington.
The All Blacks were reduced to fourteen men after Sonny Bill Williams was red carded for a shoulder charge in the first half.
And that proved decisive, as two tries from the Lions in the second period helped the visitors level the series 1-1 ahead of the third test next weekend.
New Zealand won the first test in Auckland, and looked in control after Beauden Barrett had kicked his side into a 18-9 lead. But the Lions roared back with tries from Talupe Faletau and Conor Murray to claim a historic victory.
More to follow...