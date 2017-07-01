Lions defeat All Blacks to level series

Story highlights Lions secure historic victory in New Zealand

All Blacks' Sonny Bill Williams red carded

New Zealand'snfirst home defeat since 2009

(CNN) Not since 2009 had New Zealand lost a rugby game on home soil; not since 2003 had the mighty All Blacks been beaten at Wellington's Westpac Stadium.

But the British and Irish Lions, a composite team made up of the best players from England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales, have put an end to that 47-match reign.

The All Blacks were reduced to fourteen men after Sonny Bill Williams was red carded for a shoulder charge in the first half. But the world's No. 1 ranked side appeared to be in control in rainy conditions after Beauden Barrett had kicked his side into an 18-9 lead with 20 minutes left to play.

But a Talupe Faletau try broke the deadlock and brought the Lions within touching distance of a historic victory, before a darting Conor Murray added to the visitors' total to draw the scores level at 21 points apiece.