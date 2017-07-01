Story highlights "What are they trying to hide?" Trump tweeted

The Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity was set up to investigate voter fraud

(CNN) President Donald Trump called out the nearly 30 states expressing concerns about the legality of his administration's efforts to investigate voter fraud, asking what the states might be hiding in a tweet Saturday morning.

"Numerous states are refusing to give information to the very distinguished VOTER FRAUD PANEL. What are they trying to hide," Trump wrote.

Numerous states are refusing to give information to the very distinguished VOTER FRAUD PANEL. What are they trying to hide? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

The Trump administration's Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity sent all 50 states a letter Wednesday requesting data from the their voting rolls, including the full names of registered voters, dates of birth, party registration, last four digits of Social Security numbers and voting history.

But as of Friday afternoon, at least 27 states had publicly expressed reservations or legal barriers to turning over all of the requested information, particularly with regard to the privacy of Social Security numbers, according to a CNN inquiry to all 50 states. Several others, including South Carolina and Arkansas, had not yet received the letter from commission Vice Chair Kris Kobach.

Some state officials also expressed concerns that the request was evidence of an agenda by the Trump White House and dismissed it as politically motivated posturing.

