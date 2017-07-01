Story highlights Ten GOP senators signed the letter

"Delivering meaningful results was never assumed to be easy," they wrote

(CNN) A group of Republican senators are requesting August recess be canceled or shortened to give the party more time to make progress on its legislative agenda.

The group, which includes Georgia's David Perdue, Montana's Steve Daines, Iowa's Joni Ernst, Louisiana's John Kennedy, Oklahoma's James Lankford, Utah's Mike Lee, South Dakota's Mike Rounds, Alabama's Luther Strange, Alaska's Dan Sullivan and North Carolina's Thom Tillis wrote Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Friday about the need to focus on five priorities: fixing health care, funding the government, dealing with the debt ceiling, passing a budget resolution, and improving the tax code.

"Our current Senate calendar shows only 33 potential working days remaining before the end of the fiscal year," the senators wrote. "This does not appear to give us enough time to adequately address the issues that demand immediate attention. Therefore, we respectfully request that you consider truncating, if not completely forgoing, the scheduled August state work period, allowing us more time to complete our work."

"Delivering meaningful results was never assumed to be easy, but the millions of Americans who placed their confidence in our leadership expect our full and best effort," the senators added.

A spokesperson for McConnell told CNN that he has yet to comment on the senators' letter.

