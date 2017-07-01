Story highlights Chris Christie has sand to himself after shutdown closes state beaches

(CNN) New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said he will convene both houses of the Legislature on Monday morning in an attempt to break a budget deadlock.

The Republican governor shut down the state government Friday night after the Legislature failed to pass a budget. The assembly remained nominally in session after lawmakers went home Saturday.

An estimated 30,000 to 35,000 state workers were furloughed in the shutdown. The shutdown forced the closure of tourist attractions such as all 40 state parks, recreational areas, historic sites, state beaches and Liberty State Park just as the July Fourth holiday weekend got underway. Campers who stayed in parks Friday night were asked to leave Saturday morning, Christie said. Public events in parks were canceled.

Consequently, Christie and his family had the beach to themselves Saturday night at the governor's Island Beach residence.

Christie signed a state of emergency permitting the operation of essential government services such as state police, correctional facilities, welfare services, state hospitals and treatment facilities. Also shielded from the shutdown are New Jersey Transit, the state lottery, casinos and racetracks.

