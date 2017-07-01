Story highlights New tweets from the President on Saturday defend his social media use

He also blasts the "fake media" for "trying to silence us"

(CNN) President Donald Trump defended his use of Twitter on Saturday after several days of controversial tweets.

My use of social media is not Presidential - it's MODERN DAY PRESIDENTIAL. Make America Great Again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

"My use of social media is not Presidential- it's MODERN DAY PRESIDENTIAL. Make America Great Again!" the tweet read. The statement was an apparent response to backlash he's received over an attack on MSNBC "Morning Joe" cohosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski.

Earlier on Saturday Trump attacked critiques of his social media use: "I had to beat #FakeNews, and did. We will continue to WIN!" he wrote.

....the 2016 election with interviews, speeches and social media. I had to beat #FakeNews, and did. We will continue to WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

At a Kennedy Center event honoring veterans Saturday night, sponsored by the First Baptist Church in Dallas, Trump again attacked the news media.

"The fake media is trying to silence us, but we will not let them," Trump said, without offering any evidence that journalists -- who cover every public remark made by the President -- have attempted to silence him.

