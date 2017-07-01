Story highlights Trump called Scarborough "crazy" and Brzezinski "dumb as a rock"

Republican and Democratic lawmakers rebuked Trump's attacks on the hosts earlier this week

'Please just stop. This isn't normal and it's beneath the dignity of your office,' GOP Sen. Ben Sasse tweeted Thursday

(CNN) A defiant President Donald Trump resumed his attacks on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski on Saturday morning, calling Scarborough "crazy" and Brzezinski "dumb as a rock," despite days of bipartisan criticism over his initial attacks on the pair earlier this week.

"Crazy Joe Scarborough and dumb as a rock Mika are not bad people, but their low rated show is dominated by their NBC bosses. Too bad!" Trump tweeted Saturday morning.

Republican and Democratic lawmakers rebuked Trump's attacks on the hosts Thursday after he slammed Brzezinski's intellect, questioned her sanity and mocked her appearance.

"I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came... to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!" Trump wrote in a series of tweets.

When asked about Trump's tweets during a House Republican news conference Thursday, House Speaker Paul Ryan responded, "Obviously I don't see that as an appropriate comment."

