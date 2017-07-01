Story highlights DHS's announcement left out 11 organizations that the Obama administration said would receive funding

Almost all of the new grant recipients are law enforcement entities

(CNN) The Department of Homeland Security is cutting some organizations out of grant money to counter violent extremism -- including nearly a dozen that the Obama administration considered worthy of receiving the funds.

The department announced the revised list of 26 recipients for the $10 million in total grant money last week, excluding 11 organizations that the Obama administration had designated to receive funding, which aims to foster community-based solutions to countering terrorist recruitment and radicalization.

One such organization is Life After Hate, which the Obama administration told just before leaving office in January would receive $400,000 to expand its outreach and intervention services for former white supremacists and others in the "criminal underground."

Then-DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson highlighted the group's mission, rehabilitating former neo-nazis and other domestic extremists, in the announcement on the first round of funding, calling such efforts a "homeland security imperative."

But last week, the group got a generic letter from the administration saying its funding had been rescinded, its executive director and co-founder, Sammy Rangel, said.

