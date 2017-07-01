The week in politics

Democratic Senator from California Dianne Feinstein, along with other Democratic Senators, hold pictures of constituents whom they said will be adversely affected by the Republican health care plan outside the US Capitol on Tuesday.

Protesters Lonnie Smith and Dawn Russell are wheeled out after getting arrested from Senator Corey Gardner's office on Thursday downtown Denver, Colorado. Ten people in total were arrested following the two-day sit-in. Last week, ADAPT, a disabilty rights organization, had organized a "die-in" protest outside Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's office over the health care bill.

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan conducts a ceremonial swearing in of Rep. Karen Handel in the Capitol on Monday. Handel defeated Democrat Jon Ossoff in a high-stakes special election for the vacant Georgia House seat.

Demonstrators outside the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington on Monday. The court announced that it will decide in the fall whether President Donald Trump's revised travel ban is lawful, setting the stage for a major decision on the scope of presidential power. In the meantime, they will allow parts of the ban to go into effect.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions meets with families of victims killed by illegal immigrants in his office at the Justice Department Thursday in Washington. President Donald Trump has pledged to tighten immigration policies and the House of Representatives passed two bills targeting undocumented immigrants and sanctuary cities.

US first lady Melania Trump, from right, US President Donald Trump, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his wife Kim Jung-sook stand for photographers at the South Portico of the White House in Washington on Thursday, June 29. In a speech to business leaders in Washington on Wednesday evening, Moon said the alliance between South Korea and the United States would only become stronger and stressed the need to resolve the North Korea nuclear issue.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs US President Donald Trump as they give joint statements in the Rose Garden of the White House on Monday. Trump and Modi both spoke at length about military cooperation during the speeches.

Christopher Wray, director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation nominee for President Donald Trump and Senator Chuck Grassley, a Republican from Iowa and chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, smile during a meeting in Washington on Thursday. The nomination of Wray, a former Department of Justice official, will have to be approved by the Senate