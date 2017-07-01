Breaking News

Anthony Kennedy loves his job -- and he's still here

By Joan Biskupic, CNN Legal Analyst and Supreme Court Biographer

Updated 1:09 PM ET, Sat July 1, 2017

Anthony Kennedy: The swing vote
Anthony Kennedy: The swing vote

    Anthony Kennedy: The swing vote

  • Justice Anthony Kennedy surprised some by not retiring earlier this week
  • He will be key in cases regarding immigration and gerrymandering this fall

(CNN)As he announced a major Supreme Court ruling recently, Anthony Kennedy spoke so fervently about free speech and the power of the Internet, he seemed ready to spring from his black leather chair on the justices' elevated bench.

It was a fleeting but quintessential Kennedy moment as the court was finishing its annual session, a term defined to a large extent by Kennedy's key vote, along with attention to whether he might retire.
The case demonstrated Kennedy's crucial role, as he won a majority for a June 19 decision heralding the Internet's "vast potential to alter how we think, express ourselves, and define who we want to be." It also revealed perhaps why the 80-year-old, longest-serving sitting justice has not given up his black robe.
    He lives for this.
    Kennedy was in the majority on closely decided cases more than any other justice this term. In several opinions, he wrote passionately, invoking such favored terms as democracy and destiny.
    If nothing causes him to reverse course and step down, he could play an influential role in the resolution of a challenge to President Donald Trump's travel ban involving six predominantly Muslim countries. He could cast the deciding vote in two other high-profile disputes on the upcoming calendar: one testing whether the Wisconsin state legislature unconstitutionally gerrymandered voting districts to favor Republicans, the other whether the Christian owner of a Colorado bakery may refuse to make a wedding cake for a gay couple.
    Kennedy has authored the Court's major gay rights cases dating to 1996. Two years ago, he cast the decisive vote and wrote the opinion declaring a right to same-sex marriage.
    First Amendment cases particularly inspire Kennedy. His majority opinion striking down a North Carolina law that prohibited registered sex offenders' access to the Web was so expansive that three justices who agreed with his bottom-line judgment declined to sign his opinion.
    Justice Samuel Alito, joined by Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Clarence Thomas, deemed Kennedy's rhetoric "undisciplined" and "unnecessary." They criticized him for being "unable to resist musings" that likened the Internet to streets and other public places and that could prevent states from restricting sexual predators from any Internet sites.
    Anthony Kennedy, the longest-serving member of the current Supreme Court, was appointed by President Ronald Reagan in 1988. He is a conservative justice but has provided crucial swing votes in many cases.
    Anthony Kennedy, the longest-serving member of the current Supreme Court, was appointed by President Ronald Reagan in 1988. He is a conservative justice but has provided crucial swing votes in many cases.
    Kennedy was born in Sacramento, California, on July 23, 1936. In this photo, circa 1939, he sits between his mother, Gladys, and his sister, Nancy.
    Kennedy wears his Cub Scout uniform as he poses with his brother, Tim, circa 1946.
    Kennedy, third from right in the front row, stands with other Cub Scouts in the 1940s.
    Kennedy, right, spent time with the California Army National Guard after finishing law school in 1961. The man on the left, John J. Hamlyn Jr., also became a lawyer like Kennedy.
    Kennedy, right, and Hamlyn pose for a photo after basic training.
    After more than a decade as a lawyer, Kennedy became a judge on the US Court of Appeals in 1975. He was nominated by President Gerald Ford on the recommendation of California Gov. Ronald Reagan.
    This courtroom photo of Kennedy was taken in 1976.
    Kennedy has breakfast with his wife, Mary, and his son Gregory in 1984.
    Kennedy and his wife walk together in Sacramento, California, in 1987.
    From 1965 to 1988, Kennedy was also a professor of constitutional law at the University of the Pacific&#39;s McGeorge School of Law.
    From 1965 to 1988, Kennedy was also a professor of constitutional law at the University of the Pacific's McGeorge School of Law.
    In 1987, Kennedy was nominated by President Reagan to fill the Supreme Court seat vacated by Lewis Powell&#39;s retirement. The nomination came after the confirmation failures of nominees Robert Bork and Douglas Ginsburg.
    In 1987, Kennedy was nominated by President Reagan to fill the Supreme Court seat vacated by Lewis Powell's retirement. The nomination came after the confirmation failures of nominees Robert Bork and Douglas Ginsburg.
    Kennedy, center, talks with US Sens. Ted Kennedy, left, and Joe Biden before a confirmation hearing in Washington. The two Kennedys are not related.
    Kennedy, center, talks with US Sens. Ted Kennedy, left, and Joe Biden before a confirmation hearing in Washington. The two Kennedys are not related.
    Kennedy meets with President Reagan in the Oval Office.
    Kennedy meets with President Reagan in the Oval Office.
    Kennedy is joined by his wife as he is sworn in by Chief Justice William Rehnquist on February 18, 1988. Reagan is on the right.
    Kennedy is joined by his wife as he is sworn in by Chief Justice William Rehnquist on February 18, 1988. Reagan is on the right.
    Kennedy, top right, appears in a formal Supreme Court portrait in April 1988. In the front row, from left, are Thurgood Marshall, William Brennan Jr., Chief Justice William Rehnquist, Byron White and and Harry Blackmun. In the back row, from left, are Antonin Scalia, John Paul Stevens, Sandra Day O&#39;Connor and Kennedy.
    Kennedy, top right, appears in a formal Supreme Court portrait in April 1988. In the front row, from left, are Thurgood Marshall, William Brennan Jr., Chief Justice William Rehnquist, Byron White and and Harry Blackmun. In the back row, from left, are Antonin Scalia, John Paul Stevens, Sandra Day O'Connor and Kennedy.
    Kennedy speaks at the McGeorge School of Law in 1991. He delivered the inaugural address in a lecture series named for the late Archie Hefner, whose portrait is behind Kennedy. Hefner was a prominent Sacramento attorney active in numerous civic and charitable groups. He died in 1988.
    Kennedy speaks at the McGeorge School of Law in 1991. He delivered the inaugural address in a lecture series named for the late Archie Hefner, whose portrait is behind Kennedy. Hefner was a prominent Sacramento attorney active in numerous civic and charitable groups. He died in 1988.
    Kennedy is on the far right in this Supreme Court portrait from 1998. In the front row, from left, are Antonin Scalia, John Paul Stevens, Chief Justice William Rehnquist, Sandra Day O&#39;Connor and Kennedy. In the back row, from left, are Ruth Bader Ginsburg, David Souter, Clarence Thomas and Stephen Breyer.
    Kennedy is on the far right in this Supreme Court portrait from 1998. In the front row, from left, are Antonin Scalia, John Paul Stevens, Chief Justice William Rehnquist, Sandra Day O'Connor and Kennedy. In the back row, from left, are Ruth Bader Ginsburg, David Souter, Clarence Thomas and Stephen Breyer.
    In 2004, Kennedy speaks to high school students at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.
    In 2004, Kennedy speaks to high school students at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.
    Kennedy speaks during a Senate subcommittee hearing in 2002.
    Kennedy speaks during a Senate subcommittee hearing in 2002.
    Kennedy discusses the court&#39;s budget requests with a House committee in April 2005.
    Kennedy discusses the court's budget requests with a House committee in April 2005.
    Kennedy participates in a panel discussion in Washington in November 2005.
    Kennedy participates in a panel discussion in Washington in November 2005.
    Kennedy receives an honorary degree at New York University in May 2006.
    Kennedy receives an honorary degree at New York University in May 2006.
    Kennedy delivers the commencement address at New York University.
    Kennedy delivers the commencement address at New York University.
    In February 2007, Kennedy testifies at a Senate committee hearing on judicial security and independence.
    In February 2007, Kennedy testifies at a Senate committee hearing on judicial security and independence.
    Kennedy testifies before a House subcommittee in March 2007. He and fellow Justice Clarence Thomas spoke about concerns with the ongoing remodeling of the court building, the reduction of paperwork due to electronic media, and the disparity of pay between federal judges and lawyers working in the private sector.
    Kennedy testifies before a House subcommittee in March 2007. He and fellow Justice Clarence Thomas spoke about concerns with the ongoing remodeling of the court building, the reduction of paperwork due to electronic media, and the disparity of pay between federal judges and lawyers working in the private sector.
    The Supreme Court meets with President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden in September 2009. From left are Samuel Alito, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Kennedy, John Paul Stevens, Chief Justice John Roberts, Obama, Sonia Sotomayor, Biden, Antonin Scalia, Clarence Thomas, Stephen Breyer and retired Justice David Souter.
    The Supreme Court meets with President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden in September 2009. From left are Samuel Alito, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Kennedy, John Paul Stevens, Chief Justice John Roberts, Obama, Sonia Sotomayor, Biden, Antonin Scalia, Clarence Thomas, Stephen Breyer and retired Justice David Souter.
    Kennedy leaves after a Catholic Mass in Washington in October 2009.
    Kennedy leaves after a Catholic Mass in Washington in October 2009.
    Kennedy joins the President and other officials at a memorial for the victims of a shooting in Tucson, Arizona, in 2011.
    Kennedy joins the President and other officials at a memorial for the victims of a shooting in Tucson, Arizona, in 2011.
    Kennedy smiles as he is introduced to faculty members at the University of Pennsylvania Law School in October 2013. Kennedy was teaching there for a week.
    Kennedy smiles as he is introduced to faculty members at the University of Pennsylvania Law School in October 2013. Kennedy was teaching there for a week.
    Kennedy is saluted by sailors as he tours the USS John C. Stennis in 2015.
    Kennedy is saluted by sailors as he tours the USS John C. Stennis in 2015.
    Kennedy testifies about a Supreme Court budget request during a House subcommittee meeting in 2015.
    Kennedy testifies about a Supreme Court budget request during a House subcommittee meeting in 2015.
    President Obama greets Kennedy and other Supreme Court justices before his final State of the Union address in January 2016.
    President Obama greets Kennedy and other Supreme Court justices before his final State of the Union address in January 2016.
    Kennedy, second from left, joins other Supreme Court justices in February 2017 during President Donald Trump&#39;s first address to a joint session of Congress.
    Kennedy, second from left, joins other Supreme Court justices in February 2017 during President Donald Trump's first address to a joint session of Congress.
    Kennedy and President Trump attend the swearing-in ceremony for new Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch in April 2017. Kennedy delivered the judicial oath.
    Kennedy and President Trump attend the swearing-in ceremony for new Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch in April 2017. Kennedy delivered the judicial oath.
    Gorsuch smiles at Kennedy before taking the judicial oath.
    Gorsuch smiles at Kennedy before taking the judicial oath.
    Kennedy and Trump walk together after Gorsuch&#39;s swearing-in ceremony.
    Kennedy and Trump walk together after Gorsuch's swearing-in ceremony.
    Trump stands with the Supreme Court at Gorsuch&#39;s formal investiture ceremony in June 2017. From left are Elena Kagan, Samuel Alito, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Kennedy, Chief Justice John Roberts, Trump, Gorsuch, Clarence Thomas, Stephen Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor.
    Trump stands with the Supreme Court at Gorsuch's formal investiture ceremony in June 2017. From left are Elena Kagan, Samuel Alito, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Kennedy, Chief Justice John Roberts, Trump, Gorsuch, Clarence Thomas, Stephen Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor.
    Overall, in the full run of cases, not just the handful that come down to 5-4 votes, the Sacramento native appointed by President Ronald Reagan in 1988 votes more on the right than left.
    Yet, in the more contentious, ideologically charged social dilemmas, his vote can be unpredictable, and therefore up for grabs during negotiations with colleagues. He's usually the linchpin when the left side of the bench -- Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan -- wins out.
    That was demonstrated when he cast the key vote in a March case that would allow judges to delve into the usually secretive deliberations of a jury to safeguard against racial bias. Kennedy opened his opinion in Pena-Rodriguez v. Colorado with lofty language about the twelve men and women drawn from a community to decide a defendant's guilt or innocence: "The jury is a central foundation of our justice system and our democracy ... a tangible implementation of the principle that the law comes from the people."

    Keeping everyone guessing

    At the columned Supreme Court building, Justice Kennedy works in a tidy, well-organized office with a view of the Capitol across the street. On his desk is a Black's law dictionary and little else. The artwork recalls his California roots: a bronze horse sculpture by Thomas Holland and a California grapes painting by Edwin Deakin.
    When it comes to decisions, whether on cases or his future plans, he is more complicated.
    Kennedy has navigated a narrow ideological path at the center of the court. He has shifted to the left more in recent years, such as to support abortion rights and racial affirmative action on campus. He still keeps his colleagues and outside legal analysts guessing where he might come down in a dispute.
    It was that way in recent months on the retirement watch.
    Kennedy, who will turn 81 in July, had told friends and family he was weighing when to step down. Trump administration lawyers, eager for another chance to shape the court, following the April appointment of Justice Neil Gorsuch, were ready to seize another vacancy.
    A Kennedy retirement would let Trump appoint a more rigid conservative justice and change the court's makeup for a generation or more. The chances for liberal justices to prevail in close cases -- as they did several times this session -- would plunge.
    Kennedy kept his thoughts private. Even as recently as last weekend, some of his former law clerks who attended a reunion with him said a slight chance seemed to exist that he would leave this June rather than next.
    That speculation ended as the term closed this week with no retirement statement.
    Kennedy's flair for the dramatic suggests that when he does step down, perhaps next year, he would want to make an announcement while the justices are sitting and the court in session.
    Kennedy did not respond to an interview request for this story.
    Behind the scenes, Kennedy is a go-to justice not only regarding the substance of rulings. He is often at the center of efforts to work out compromises in thorny cases and lower tensions among colleagues.
    And in another sign of his standing, justices say that after the nine have met privately and voted on cases, and Roberts has begun the delicate matter of who will author which decision, the chief confers first with one justice: Kennedy.
