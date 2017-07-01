Story highlights Paul Callan: They say Trump's staff offered to quash a National Enquirer report about them

They said it was an effort to get them to stop criticizing the President

Callan says it would be hard to prove it was abuse of power

Paul Callan is a CNN legal analyst, a former New York homicide prosecutor and currently is of counsel at the New York law firm of Edelman & Edelman PC, focusing on wrongful conviction and civil rights cases. Follow him on Twitter @paulcallan. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) As most Americans begin a particularly lengthy Fourth of July holiday weekend, television screens, and virtually all the media are focused on the burning questions: "Did Mika really have a face-lift?" and "Did Trump really tweet that?"

Normally we could brush these questions aside as no more important than, "Will she say yes to the dress?" a reality-show favorite of my normally sane, bright and professional daughters.

In Mika Brzezinski's case, however,the answer is being seriously discussed as possibly having a bearing on whether the President of the United States has committed an act of possible criminal blackmail and/or extortion directed against two well-known cable news broadcast journalists.

The answer to both questions is likely to be no, but like all legal answers, there is a bit of nuance attached to the "no."

In a Washington Post op-ed Friday , while vigorously defending Brzezinski, his co-host and fiancée, MSNBC's Joe Scarborough let it slip that she "did have a little skin under her chin tweaked, but this was hardly a state secret. Her mother suggested she do so, and all those around her were aware of this mundane fact."