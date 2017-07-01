Jay-Z's '4:44' may be his step into feminism

Story highlights Clay Cane: Jay-Z's new album removes the machismo that hip-hop glorifies

Clay Cane is a television commentator and the author of "Live Through This: Surviving the Intersections of Sexuality, God, and Race." Follow him on Twitter: @claycane. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) Let's go back in time. Twenty years ago, Jay-Z was the hip-hop American dream. A former drug dealer from the notorious Marcy Projects in Brooklyn, New York, who fought his way into the music industry. His first album, 1996's "Reasonable Doubt," was hugely successful, forging a path for the Brooklyn native to become one of the most iconic rappers in history.

Jay was the "so-called" perfect image of hip-hop at the time. He was rooted in hyper-masculinity with lyrics full of sexism, homophobia and violence. Jay was "hard," a "real man," someone you feared and admired. He was a controversial, complex poet who was not above critique.

Fast-forward to 20 years later, Jay-Z has reinvented himself as an artist that no one saw coming. On the album "4:44," which dropped Friday, Jay peels back the mask of toxic masculinity with vulnerability and compassion.

This album, especially from someone as iconic as Shawn Carter (his real name), is revolutionary for male hip-hop artists. Moreover, this transformation appears to be influenced by the women in his life, especially his wife of nine years, Beyoncé.

On April 23, 2016, Queen Bey dropped "Lemonade" and the Internet broke, "Becky with the good hair" became a household term and many wondered if Bey was on the verge of leaving her longtime husband.

