Story highlights Pope Benedict XVI had appointed Cardinal Gerhard Muller as Vatican's chief of doctrine

Muller was widely seen as resistant to Pope Francis' attempt to open up church teaching

Rome (CNN) Pope Francis is replacing the Catholic Church's conservative chief of doctrine, Cardinal Gerhard Muller, amid apparent tensions over the Pope's efforts to open up church teaching and tackle a series of sex abuse scandals.

A Vatican statement released Saturday said the Pope thanked Muller at the conclusion of his five-year appointment as head of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, which ends Sunday.

Rather than being renewed in the role, Muller will be replaced by Monsignor Luis Francisco Ladaria Ferrer, a Jesuit and current second-in-command for the Vatican's doctrinal watchdog.

Muller, 69, a German, was appointed by Francis' predecessor, Pope Benedict XVI, who himself once headed the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.

A conservative, Muller was widely seen to be resistant to Pope Francis' attempt to open up the church's teaching, particularly on the issue of allowing communion for divorced and remarried Catholics.

