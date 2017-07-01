Story highlights The annual Pink Dot event is a rally for LGBT rights

Authorities say the ban is to stop foreign interference in domestic issues

(CNN) Thousands of Singaporeans on Saturday rallied for LGBT rights at the annual Pink Dot celebration, despite a new government policy banning foreigners from participating.

The ban was announced after last year's Pink Dot event in effort to stop "foreign entities" from interfering in domestic issues.

"For events like the Pink Dot, foreigners are not allowed to organize or speak at the events, or participate in demonstrations," the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement announcing the new policy. "These are political, social or moral choices for Singaporeans to decide for ourselves. LGBT issues are one such example."

Pink Dot, which plays on Singapore's "Little Red Dot" nickname, is a non-profit that promotes LGBT equality in Singapore and has held an annual celebration for the past eight years. Pink was chosen because it is the mix of the colors of Singapore's national flag -- red and white.

"Pink Dot stands for an open, inclusive society within our Red Dot, where sexual orientation represents a feature, not a barrier," the group says in its mission statement.

