Settle in with these weekend reads

(CNN)Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed in a busy news week:
The big move: Relocating 500 elephants, one family at a time
Capturing an elephant isn't easy. Imagine trying to capture 500.
How the iPhone almost never happened
Ten years after the first iPhone was sold, a look at some of the stories of how the iPhone was born.
Exclusive: GM CEO Mary Barra says the world needs more coders
A lot of resources go into building cars, like steel, aluminum, rubber and glass. Also critical: Brains.
Older dads have geeky sons
If you think of yourself as a geeky boy, you may want to thank your old man, according to a study published Tuesday in Translational Psychiatry.
From the Opinion section
Joey Jackson: Millions for families of police shooting victims won't fix the problem
Joey Jackson outlines how the nearly $23 million in settlements to the families of Philando Castile, Michael Brown and other prominent police shooting victims were arrived at and says that no matter what the number, cash won't help anyone heal.
Arun Vishwanath: You are the key to keeping your computer safe
In light of the massive ransomware attack, Cyber expert Arun Vishwanath explains how policies (and people) are critical to dealing with this incident and the bigger attacks to come.
Watch this
Massive new aircraft carrier pushes from dock
The British Royal Navy's largest aircraft carrier, the HMS Queen Elizabeth, leaves its dock for the first time to begin its anticipated sea trials.