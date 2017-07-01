Story highlights The speech marked Canada Day

(CNN) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gave a passionate shoutout to all of the country's provinces and territories.

Or so he thought.

He forgot Alberta.

"We may live in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Nunavut, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia or Newfoundland and Labrador," he said, "but we embrace that diversity while knowing in our hearts that we are all Canadians."

Alberta -- home to more than 4 million people, according to the Canadian government -- was nowhere to be heard.

