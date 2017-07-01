(CNN) Malawi has launched Africa's first air corridor to test the use of drones to deliver aid and other services in the region, according to UNICEF officials.

The air corridor is a result of the partnership with the UN's children's agency and officials say it opens up the possibility for "potential humanitarian" drone use in the southeast African country.

Children look on at the launch of Africa's 1st humanitarian drone testing corridor in #Malawi to deliver life-saving aid pic.twitter.com/7WQNEtn6Rv — UNICEF (@UNICEF) June 30, 2017

The corridor, launched Thursday, is on Kasungu Aerodrome in central Malawi.

The testing will focus on three areas, UNICEF officials said in a press release

These areas include "generating and analyzing aerial images" for developing areas and assisting during humanitarian crises, "exploring the possibility" of using drones to expand Wi-Fi or cell phone signals and transporting medical supplies.

