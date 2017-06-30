Story highlights Kelly, an Asian elephant, escaped from a circus in Baraboo, Wisconsin

Baraboo police are, fortunately, trained to handle elephants

(CNN) Kelly's plight was pretty relatable. We've all woken up around 5 a.m. at some point and felt like eating several hundred pounds of food.

For Kelly, though, the scope of her hunger was quite literal. Like other 8,400-pound Asian elephants, she eats that much on a daily basis.

The elephant escaped from Circus World in Baraboo, Wisconsin, early Friday. It didn't take long for neighbors a couple blocks away from Kelly's home to notice the giant visitor in their backyard, munching on some plants for an early-morning snack.

Scott O'Donnell, the circus director, said this kind of escape isn't common. It took some scheming with the other elephant in Kelly's enclosure, Isla.

Isla, who also turns out to be pretty relatable, is attracted to anything shiny -- including the nuts and bolts in the enclosure.

