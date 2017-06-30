Revised travel ban rolls out to a muted response at US airports

Story highlights Revised travel ban went into effect Thursday

Reaction at airports was a stark contrast to previous protests

(CNN) As the revised version of President Donald Trump's travel ban went into effect Thursday night, the public reaction was muted compared with the massive protests that erupted in January.

Small groups of lawyers and volunteers gathered at the arrival terminals of major airports including Chicago, San Francisco, New York and Los Angeles.

Lawyers had signs in different languages that read: "Do you need an attorney?" and "Free Legal Services" in order to reach people who might be affected by the latest iteration of the travel ban.

Lawyers offer free legal advice inside the international arrivals area at LAX.

At the San Francisco airport, signs were posted in the international terminal containing a phone number for people affected by the travel ban to call.

"It's a very confusing situation," Zahra Billoo, executive director of the San Francisco Bay Area branch of the Council on American-Islamic Relations told CNN affiliate KPIX. "We are here to monitor the implementation of what we call Muslim Ban 2.0 and to offer legal advice to anyone who may be affected or have questions."

