The Democrats' problem is not the economy, stupid

By Fareed Zakaria, Host

Updated 6:02 PM ET, Fri June 30, 2017

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) speaks as House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) looks on during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on March 13, 2017 in Washington, DC. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) held a news conference to react to the CBO report on the proposed American Health Care Act.
(CNN)The Democratic Party has reacted to its series of recent election losses by once again concluding that it needs a better economic message. As Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer said Sunday, "Democrats need a strong, bold, sharp-edged and common-sense economic agenda." The only disagreement within the party is about how sharp-edged and left-wing that agenda should be. But it is increasingly clear that the problem for Democrats has little to do with economics and much more to do with a cluster of issues they would rather not revisit — about culture, social mores and national identity.

