(CNN) A man accused in a series of apparently random street shootings in the Phoenix area has been indicted on eight counts of first-degree murder, authorities said Friday.

Aaron Saucedo, 23, is being held in the Maricopa County Jail on $8 million bail.

Court documents obtained from CNN affiliate KTVK/KPHO show Saucedo was also indicted on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of discharging a firearm, one count of endangerment, six counts of drive-by shooting, and two counts of attempted first degree murder.

The city's fear peaked because most of the killings came in a cluster, with seven people slain in a two-and-a-half-month period in the spring of 2016. The deadliest shooting happened June 12, when three people -- a 12-year-old girl and two women in their 30s -- died after being shot outside a house.

Police said most of the shootings happened in the low-income neighborhood of Maryvale as the victims walked down streets or stood in their yards.

Saucedo was charged last May in the street shootings. He was already in jail on charges he killed his mother's boyfriend in August 2015, said Maricopa County Attorney spokeswoman Amanda Jacinto. In all, he is now charged with nine counts of murder.

Saucedo's next scheduled court appearance is July 6.