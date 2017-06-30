Shooter dead, multiple people shot at New York City hospital, NYPD says

Story highlights The shooter is dead at the hospital, police say

The shooter is thought to be a former hospital employee

New York (CNN) Four to six people were believed to be wounded on Friday in a shooting at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital in New York, according to a New York Police Department source.

The shooter is dead at the hospital, according to the NYPD.

Police have no confirmed information on the number of people injured or their conditions, said NYPD spokeswoman Annette Shelton.

The shooter is believed to be a former hospital employee, local law enforcement officials told CNN.

The NYPD has advised people to avoid the area.