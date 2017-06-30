Story highlights The shooter is dead at the hospital, police say

The shooter is thought to be a former hospital employee

New York (CNN) [Breaking news update, posted at 4:33 p.m.]

There are five other victims in the Bronx Lebanon Hospital shooting, in addition to the shooting suspect and the woman found dead near him. Three of those five victims are in serious condition from gunshot wounds, a law enforcement source tells CNN.

There was blood found on hospital walls and a staircase, the source said.

[Previous story, posted at 4:26 p.m.]

Multiple people were believed to be wounded on Friday in a shooting at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital in New York, according to a New York Police Department source.

