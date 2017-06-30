Story highlights The Bible courses would be electives, not requirements

The ACLU says it will closely monitor the law's implementation

(CNN) Public schools in Kentucky now have the option to teach Bible courses in public schools.

Gov. Matt Bevin signed House Bill 128 into law Tuesday, giving local school boards the option to create Bible literacy classes as a part of a school's social studies curriculum. Any courses under the new law would be electives, not requirements.

"The idea that we would not want this to be an option for people in school, that would be crazy," Bevin said at the signing ceremony. "I don't know why every state would not embrace this, why we as a nation would not embrace this."

But not everyone is embracing the law.

