Story highlights Armed officers on both sides of US-Canada border guard the area 24 hours a day

House is on the market for $109,000

(CNN) Imagine entering through the front door of a two-story house in Beebe Plain, Vermont, then heading out to the backyard and standing in Stanstead, Quebec.

Brian DuMoulin, 71, inherited the property from his aunt over 40 years ago. Built in 1782, the nine-bedroom, three-bathroom historic building known as the "Old Stone House" rests on the US and Canadian border. The south side faces Canusa Street in Vermont, a name referencing the two countries where the building stands. DuMoulin is now trying to sell the home, which has been vacant for years, but it hasn't been easy. He told CNN affiliate WCAX that he has yet to accept any offers.

The circumstance of the home allowed the original owners to conduct business on both sides of the border, a catch that appealed to DuMoulin's aunt who acquired the property in the 1950s.

Today, going back and forth between the two countries is not as easy -- the northern exit of the house, which leads to Canada stays secured, for border protection reasons. And unless you're a dual citizen, life in and around the house will certainly have its challenges.

The house is listed by realtor Rosemary Lalime and is currently going for $109,000. For that money, security is one of the property's biggest -- and most necessary -- perks. Armed officers on both sides of the border guard the area 24 hours a day.

