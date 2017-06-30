Breaking News

5 things for Friday, June 30: Trump tweets, China, Germany, travel ban

By AJ Willingham, CNN

Updated 6:18 AM ET, Fri June 30, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Trump tweets insults at Mika Brzezinski
Trump tweets insults at Mika Brzezinski

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump tweets insults at Mika Brzezinski

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump tweets insults at Mika Brzezinski 01:28

(CNN)It's Fourth of July weekend!! Be careful out there. Some popular fireworks have been recalled after unintended explosions. Here's what else you need Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Trump tweets

So, the President tweeted. Donald Trump went on a weird rant Thursday morning against MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski and her partner and co-host Joe Scarborough, calling her "crazy," him "psycho" and saying he rejected both of them for an interview while Brzezinski was "bleeding badly" from a facelift. 
    A lot of people, including top GOP lawmakers, found the tweets questionable at best, but Melania Trump and Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders both stood by them, with the first lady's spokesman saying the President "will punch back 10 times harder" when insulted. 
    The President and the MSNBC hosts obviously have a difficult relationship, but the flap comes at an especially inopportune time for the administration: After all, it's still trying to court GOP senators to get the health care bill passed
    McConnell threatens bipartisanship
    McConnell threatens bipartisanship

      JUST WATCHED

      McConnell threatens bipartisanship

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    McConnell threatens bipartisanship 02:13
    Read More

    2. China

    The US and China might be heading for another rough patch after relatively cordial relations. The Trump administration has announced plans to go ahead with a $1.4 billion arms sale to Taiwan originally signed by the Obama administration. It was temporarily shelved because the deal was likely to rankle China (which sees Taiwan as a rogue province), and Trump was looking to build stronger ties with the country. The sale came on the same day that new sanctions were announced on China's Bank of Dandong, which the US accuses of supporting illegal North Korean financial activity. 
    US, China share concerns over North Korea
    US, China share concerns over North Korea

      JUST WATCHED

      US, China share concerns over North Korea

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    US, China share concerns over North Korea 02:25

    3. Germany

    German lawmakers voted by a wide margin to legalize same-sex marriage, a landmark decision that came just days after Chancellor Angela Merkel dropped her longstanding opposition to a free vote on the issue (she did, however, still vote "no"). The bill, which is also likely to be approved by Germany's upper house, allows same-sex couples to marry and jointly adopt children. Germany would become one of 20 or so countries where same-sex marriage is legal
    German lawmakers vote to legalize gay marriage
    German lawmakers vote to legalize gay marriage

      JUST WATCHED

      German lawmakers vote to legalize gay marriage

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    German lawmakers vote to legalize gay marriage 01:27

    4. Travel ban

    The travel ban is back in effect, which means new court orders opposing it are, too. Less than an hour before the ban was slated to start, Hawaii filed an emergency motion. Its issue? The part of the ban that defines a "bona fide relationship" that would allow people from six banned countries into the US. Under the current parameters, sons- and daughters-in-law and the betrothed are "bona fide," but grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins aren't. 
    What to expect with Trump&#39;s revised travel ban
    What to expect with Trump's revised travel ban

      JUST WATCHED

      What to expect with Trump's revised travel ban

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    What to expect with Trump's revised travel ban 01:56

    5. US birth rate

    The US birth rate has hit a record low. With fewer than 4 million births last year, the number of babies squealing from coast to coast is the lowest it's ever been, a government report finds. The drop hinges, at least in part, on another new record low -- in teen births. Those dropped 9% last year, compared with 2015. It continues a long-term trend that's seen the birth rate among teens drop 67% since 1991. No surprise: It's "access ... and use of contraceptives that has really led to these kind of changes," one expert said. On the flip side, there's been an uptick in births to older moms, with 4% more babies born last year to women ages 40 to 44.
    Giving birth in the US is more dangerous than you think
    surprising facts giving birth US orig_00005728

      JUST WATCHED

      Giving birth in the US is more dangerous than you think

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Giving birth in the US is more dangerous than you think 01:37

    QUOTE OF THE DAY

    "Copy editors save our buts"
    The message on a sign carried by a New York Times employee protesting plans to cut the paper's editing staff

    BREAKFAST BROWSE

    People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.
    A teen shot and killed her boyfriend while attempting a YouTube stunt 
    The couple was trying to get famous by pulling off dangerous pranks. 
    Woman fatally shoots boyfriend in online stunt
    Woman fatally shoots boyfriend in online stunt

      JUST WATCHED

      Woman fatally shoots boyfriend in online stunt

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Woman fatally shoots boyfriend in online stunt 00:55
    Greta Van Susteren is out at MSNBC after only six months 
    The former Fox News host has had some bad luck, job-wise
    One-bedroom 'Fixer Upper' house goes on market for $950,000
    To be clear, it's already been fixer-uppered -- by the HGTV show
    1-bed &#39;Fixer Upper&#39; home lists for $950K
    1-bed 'Fixer Upper' home lists for $950K

      JUST WATCHED

      1-bed 'Fixer Upper' home lists for $950K

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    1-bed 'Fixer Upper' home lists for $950K 00:57
    Instagram rolls out new tools to scrub mean comments and spam 
    Still waiting for the tool that turns us all into stylish, latte-sipping yogis.

    NUMBER OF THE DAY

    4,800
    Number of calories NFL quarterback Russell Wilson eats every day to lose weight

    AND FINALLY ...

    Grab your headphones
    Did you know hummingbirds snore? They do! And they're NOT quiet about it. (Click to view)