5 things for Friday, June 30: Trump tweets, China, Germany, travel ban

Trump tweets

So, the President tweeted. Donald Trump went on a weird rant Thursday morning against MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski and her partner and co-host Joe Scarborough, calling her "crazy," him "psycho" and saying he rejected both of them for an interview while Brzezinski was "bleeding badly" from a facelift.

A lot of people, including top GOP lawmakers , found the tweets questionable at best, but Melania Trump and Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders both stood by them , with the first lady's spokesman saying the President "will punch back 10 times harder" when insulted.

The President and the MSNBC hosts obviously have a difficult relationship, but the flap comes at an especially inopportune time for the administration: After all, it's still trying to court GOP senators to get the health care bill passed

China

Germany

Travel ban

The travel ban is back in effect, which means new court orders opposing it are, too . Less than an hour before the ban was slated to start, Hawaii filed an emergency motion. Its issue? The part of the ban that defines a "bona fide relationship" that would allow people from six banned countries into the US. Under the current parameters, sons- and daughters-in-law and the betrothed are "bona fide," but grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins aren't.

US birth rate

The US birth rate has hit a record low . With fewer than 4 million births last year, the number of babies squealing from coast to coast is the lowest it's ever been, a government report finds. The drop hinges, at least in part, on another new record low -- in teen births. Those dropped 9% last year, compared with 2015. It continues a long-term trend that's seen the birth rate among teens drop 67% since 1991. No surprise: It's "access ... and use of contraceptives that has really led to these kind of changes," one expert said. On the flip side, there's been an uptick in births to older moms , with 4% more babies born last year to women ages 40 to 44.

