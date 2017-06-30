Story highlights The 'wench auction' is an original part of the 50-year-old ride

Disney plans a new auction scene, but fans aren't pleased

(CNN) After 50 years, Disney plans to remove the "Wench Auction" section from its fan-favorite "Pirates of the Caribbean'" ride at its parks, a Disney spokeswoman told CNN on Friday.

The scene, featuring animatronic characters, showed a line of women tied together under a sign that read, "Auction -- Take a Wench for a Bride."

Soon, however, the sign will say, "Auction, Surrender Yer Loot."

Instead of just women, the auction will feature a mix of men and women auctioning off personal goods such as jewelry and clocks.

"We believe the time is right to turn the page to a new story in this scene consistent with the humorous, adventurous spirit of the attraction," said Suzi Brown, a spokeswoman for Disneyland Resort.

Read More