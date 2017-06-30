Breaking News

Asteroid Day: Monitoring the skies for the next strike

By Ashley Strickland, CNN

Updated 8:33 AM ET, Fri June 30, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Asteroid 2014 JO25 was imaged by radar from NASA&#39;s Goldstone Deep Space Communications Complex in California one day before its closest approach to Earth. A grid composed of 30 images shows the two-lobed asteroid in different rotations. The space rock passed Earth on April 19, 2017, at a distance of 1.1 million miles (1.8 million kilometers).
Photos: All about asteroids
Asteroid 2014 JO25 was imaged by radar from NASA's Goldstone Deep Space Communications Complex in California one day before its closest approach to Earth. A grid composed of 30 images shows the two-lobed asteroid in different rotations. The space rock passed Earth on April 19, 2017, at a distance of 1.1 million miles (1.8 million kilometers).
Hide Caption
1 of 21
A graphic shows asteroid 2014 JO25 as it is projected to fly safely past Earth on April 19, 2017, at a distance of about 1.1 million miles or about 4.6 times the distance from Earth to the moon.
Photos: All about asteroids
A graphic shows asteroid 2014 JO25 as it is projected to fly safely past Earth on April 19, 2017, at a distance of about 1.1 million miles or about 4.6 times the distance from Earth to the moon.
Hide Caption
2 of 21
This graphic illustrates asteroid 2016 HO3 orbiting Earth as the pair go around the sun together. The asteroid was first spotted on April 27, 2016, by the Pan-STARRS 1 asteroid survey telescope on Haleakala, Hawaii.
Photos: All about asteroids
This graphic illustrates asteroid 2016 HO3 orbiting Earth as the pair go around the sun together. The asteroid was first spotted on April 27, 2016, by the Pan-STARRS 1 asteroid survey telescope on Haleakala, Hawaii.
Hide Caption
3 of 21
This graphic shows the track for asteroid 2004 BL86, which flew about 745,000 miles from Earth on January 26, 2015. That&#39;s about three times as far away as the moon.
Photos: All about asteroids
All about asteroidsThis graphic shows the track for asteroid 2004 BL86, which flew about 745,000 miles from Earth on January 26, 2015. That's about three times as far away as the moon.
Hide Caption
4 of 21
This graphic shows the path Asteroid 2014 RC took as it passed Earth on September 7, 2015. The space rock came within one-tenth the distance from Earth to the moon.
Photos: All about asteroids
This graphic shows the path Asteroid 2014 RC took as it passed Earth on September 7, 2015. The space rock came within one-tenth the distance from Earth to the moon.
Hide Caption
5 of 21
NASA scientists used Earth-based radar to produce these sharp views of the asteroid designated&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nasa.gov/jpl/asteroid/giant-telescopes-pair-up-to-image-near-earth-asteroid/index.html#.U5nrgii4SEK&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; &quot;2014 HQ124&quot;&lt;/a&gt; on June 8, 2014. NASA called the images &quot;most detailed radar images of a near-Earth asteroid ever obtained.&quot;
Photos: All about asteroids
NASA scientists used Earth-based radar to produce these sharp views of the asteroid designated "2014 HQ124" on June 8, 2014. NASA called the images "most detailed radar images of a near-Earth asteroid ever obtained."
Hide Caption
6 of 21
The Hubble Space Telescope snapped a series of images on September 10, 2013, revealing a never-before-seen sight: An asteroid that appeared to have &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nasa.gov/press/2013/november/nasas-hubble-sees-asteroid-spouting-six-comet-like-tails/#.VAilBPmwLYg&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;six comet-like tails&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: All about asteroids
The Hubble Space Telescope snapped a series of images on September 10, 2013, revealing a never-before-seen sight: An asteroid that appeared to have six comet-like tails.
Hide Caption
7 of 21
A diagram shows the orbit of an asteroid named 2013 TV135 (in blue), which made headlines in September 2013 when it passed close by Earth. The probability of it striking Earth one day stands at 1 in 63,000, and even those odds are fading fast as scientists find out more about the asteroid. It will most likely swing past our planet again in 2032, according to NASA.
Photos: All about asteroids
A diagram shows the orbit of an asteroid named 2013 TV135 (in blue), which made headlines in September 2013 when it passed close by Earth. The probability of it striking Earth one day stands at 1 in 63,000, and even those odds are fading fast as scientists find out more about the asteroid. It will most likely swing past our planet again in 2032, according to NASA.
Hide Caption
8 of 21
Asteroid 2012 DA14 made a record-close pass -- 17,100 miles -- by Earth on February 15, 2013. Most asteroids are made of rocks, but some are metal. They orbit mostly between Jupiter and Mars in the main asteroid belt. Scientists estimate there are tens of thousands of asteroids and when they get close to our planet, they are called near-Earth objects.
Photos: All about asteroids
Asteroid 2012 DA14 made a record-close pass -- 17,100 miles -- by Earth on February 15, 2013. Most asteroids are made of rocks, but some are metal. They orbit mostly between Jupiter and Mars in the main asteroid belt. Scientists estimate there are tens of thousands of asteroids and when they get close to our planet, they are called near-Earth objects.
Hide Caption
9 of 21
Another asteroid, Apophis, got a lot of attention from space scientists and the media when initial calculations indicated a small chance it could hit Earth in 2029 or 2036. NASA scientists have since ruled out an impact, but on April 13, 2029, Apophis, which is about the size of 3½ football fields, will make a close visit -- flying about 19,400 miles (31,300 kilometers) above Earth&#39;s surface. The images above were taken by the European Space Agency&#39;s Herschel Space Observatory in January 2013.
Photos: All about asteroids
Another asteroid, Apophis, got a lot of attention from space scientists and the media when initial calculations indicated a small chance it could hit Earth in 2029 or 2036. NASA scientists have since ruled out an impact, but on April 13, 2029, Apophis, which is about the size of 3½ football fields, will make a close visit -- flying about 19,400 miles (31,300 kilometers) above Earth's surface. The images above were taken by the European Space Agency's Herschel Space Observatory in January 2013.
Hide Caption
10 of 21
If you really want to know about asteroids, you need to see one up close. NASA did just that. A spacecraft called NEAR-Shoemaker, named in honor of planetary scientist Gene Shoemaker, was the first probe to touch down on an asteroid, landing on the asteroid Eros on February 12, 2001. This image was taken on February 14, 2000, just after the probe began orbiting Eros.
Photos: All about asteroids
If you really want to know about asteroids, you need to see one up close. NASA did just that. A spacecraft called NEAR-Shoemaker, named in honor of planetary scientist Gene Shoemaker, was the first probe to touch down on an asteroid, landing on the asteroid Eros on February 12, 2001. This image was taken on February 14, 2000, just after the probe began orbiting Eros.
Hide Caption
11 of 21
The first asteroid to be identified, 1 Ceres, was discovered January 1, 1801, by Giuseppe Piazzi in Palermo, Sicily. But is Ceres just another asteroid? Observations by NASA&#39;s Hubble Space Telescope show that Ceres has a lot in common with planets like Earth. It&#39;s almost round and it may have a lot of pure water ice beneath its surface. Ceres is about 606 by 565 miles (975 by 909 kilometers) in size and scientists say it may be more accurate to call it a mini-planet. NASA&#39;s Dawn spacecraft is on its way to Ceres to investigate. The spacecraft is 35 million miles (57 million kilometers) from Ceres and 179 million miles (288 million kilometers) from Earth. The photo on the left was taken by Keck Observatory, Mauna Kea, Hawaii. The image on the right was taken by the Hubble Space Telescope.
Photos: All about asteroids
The first asteroid to be identified, 1 Ceres, was discovered January 1, 1801, by Giuseppe Piazzi in Palermo, Sicily. But is Ceres just another asteroid? Observations by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope show that Ceres has a lot in common with planets like Earth. It's almost round and it may have a lot of pure water ice beneath its surface. Ceres is about 606 by 565 miles (975 by 909 kilometers) in size and scientists say it may be more accurate to call it a mini-planet. NASA's Dawn spacecraft is on its way to Ceres to investigate. The spacecraft is 35 million miles (57 million kilometers) from Ceres and 179 million miles (288 million kilometers) from Earth. The photo on the left was taken by Keck Observatory, Mauna Kea, Hawaii. The image on the right was taken by the Hubble Space Telescope.
Hide Caption
12 of 21
One big space rock got upgraded recently. This image of Vesta was taken by the Dawn spacecraft, which is on its way to Ceres. In 2012, scientists said data from the spacecraft show Vesta is more like a planet than an asteroid and so Vesta is now considered a protoplanet.
Photos: All about asteroids
One big space rock got upgraded recently. This image of Vesta was taken by the Dawn spacecraft, which is on its way to Ceres. In 2012, scientists said data from the spacecraft show Vesta is more like a planet than an asteroid and so Vesta is now considered a protoplanet.
Hide Caption
13 of 21
The three-mile long (4.8-kilometer) asteroid Toutatis flew about 4.3 million miles (6.9 million kilometers) from Earth on December 12, 2012. NASA scientists used radar images to &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fo38qU00HlQ&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;make a short movie&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: All about asteroids
The three-mile long (4.8-kilometer) asteroid Toutatis flew about 4.3 million miles (6.9 million kilometers) from Earth on December 12, 2012. NASA scientists used radar images to make a short movie.
Hide Caption
14 of 21
Asteroids have hit Earth many times. It&#39;s hard to get an exact count because erosion has wiped away much of the evidence. The mile-wide Meteor Crater in Arizona, seen above, was created by a small asteroid that hit about 50,000 years ago, NASA says. Other famous impact craters on Earth include Manicouagan in Quebec, Canada; Sudbury in Ontario, Canada; Ries Crater in Germany, and Chicxulub on the Yucatan coast in Mexico.
Photos: All about asteroids
Asteroids have hit Earth many times. It's hard to get an exact count because erosion has wiped away much of the evidence. The mile-wide Meteor Crater in Arizona, seen above, was created by a small asteroid that hit about 50,000 years ago, NASA says. Other famous impact craters on Earth include Manicouagan in Quebec, Canada; Sudbury in Ontario, Canada; Ries Crater in Germany, and Chicxulub on the Yucatan coast in Mexico.
Hide Caption
15 of 21
NASA scientists say the impact of an asteroid or comet several hundred million years ago created the Aorounga crater in the Sahara Desert of northern Chad. The crater has a diameter of about 10.5 miles (17 kilometers). This image was taken by the Space Shuttle Endeavour in 1994.
Photos: All about asteroids
NASA scientists say the impact of an asteroid or comet several hundred million years ago created the Aorounga crater in the Sahara Desert of northern Chad. The crater has a diameter of about 10.5 miles (17 kilometers). This image was taken by the Space Shuttle Endeavour in 1994.
Hide Caption
16 of 21
In 1908 in Tunguska, Siberia, scientists theorize an asteroid flattened about 750 square miles (1,200 square kilometers) of forest in and around the Podkamennaya Tunguska River in what is now Krasnoyarsk Krai, Russia.
Photos: All about asteroids
In 1908 in Tunguska, Siberia, scientists theorize an asteroid flattened about 750 square miles (1,200 square kilometers) of forest in and around the Podkamennaya Tunguska River in what is now Krasnoyarsk Krai, Russia.
Hide Caption
17 of 21
What else is up there? Is anyone watching? NASA&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;http://neo.jpl.nasa.gov/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Near-Earth Object Program&lt;/a&gt; is trying to track down all asteroids and comets that could threaten Earth. NASA says 9,672 near-Earth objects have been discovered as of February 5, 2013. Of these, 1,374 have been classified as Potentially Hazardous Asteroids, or objects that could one day threaten Earth.
Photos: All about asteroids
What else is up there? Is anyone watching? NASA's Near-Earth Object Program is trying to track down all asteroids and comets that could threaten Earth. NASA says 9,672 near-Earth objects have been discovered as of February 5, 2013. Of these, 1,374 have been classified as Potentially Hazardous Asteroids, or objects that could one day threaten Earth.
Hide Caption
18 of 21
One of the top asteroid-tracking scientists is Don Yeomans at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, which is managed by the California Institute of Technology. Yeomans says every day, &quot;Earth is pummeled by more than 100 tons of material that spewed off asteroids and comets.&quot; Fortunately, most of the asteroid trash is tiny and it burns up when it hits the atmosphere, creating meteors, or shooting stars. Yeomans says it&#39;s very rare for big chunks of space litter to hit Earth&#39;s surface. Those chunks are called meteorites.
Photos: All about asteroids
One of the top asteroid-tracking scientists is Don Yeomans at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, which is managed by the California Institute of Technology. Yeomans says every day, "Earth is pummeled by more than 100 tons of material that spewed off asteroids and comets." Fortunately, most of the asteroid trash is tiny and it burns up when it hits the atmosphere, creating meteors, or shooting stars. Yeomans says it's very rare for big chunks of space litter to hit Earth's surface. Those chunks are called meteorites.
Hide Caption
19 of 21
Asteroids and comets are popular fodder for Earth-ending science fiction movies. Two of the biggest blockbusters came out in 1998: &quot;Deep Impact&quot; and &quot;Armageddon.&quot; (Walt Disney Studios) Others include &quot;Meteorites!&quot; (1998), &quot;Doomsday Rock&quot; (1997), &quot;Asteroid&quot; (1997), &quot;Meteor&quot; (1979), and &quot;A Fire in the Sky&quot; (1978). Can you name others?
Photos: All about asteroids
Asteroids and comets are popular fodder for Earth-ending science fiction movies. Two of the biggest blockbusters came out in 1998: "Deep Impact" and "Armageddon." (Walt Disney Studios) Others include "Meteorites!" (1998), "Doomsday Rock" (1997), "Asteroid" (1997), "Meteor" (1979), and "A Fire in the Sky" (1978). Can you name others?
Hide Caption
20 of 21
Asteroid 1998 QE2 is about 3.75 million miles from Earth. The white dot is the moon, or satellite, orbiting the asteroid.
Photos: All about asteroids
Asteroid 1998 QE2 is about 3.75 million miles from Earth. The white dot is the moon, or satellite, orbiting the asteroid.
Hide Caption
21 of 21
asteroid 2014 JO25asteroid 2014 JO25Asteroid 2016 HO3Asteroid 2004 BL86asteroid 2014rc flybyasteroid 060801 active asteroid02 asteroid 2013 TV135asteroid near missAsteroid ApophisNEAR Eros asteroidCeresvestaToutatisMeteor Crater ArizonaChad impact cratersTunguskaasteroid showerDon YeomansarmageddonAsteroid 1998 QE2

Story highlights

  • Brian May, astrophysicist and Queen guitarist, helped start Asteroid Day in 2015
  • Global event raises awareness about the risk of asteroids and their impact on Earth

(CNN)Friday is International Asteroid Day. A 24-hour live broadcast will include everything you've ever wanted to know about these rocky bits of space debris, the threats they may pose to Earth and what we can gain from studying them.

You can tune in live or find events near you.
The date commemorates the Earth's largest recorded asteroid impact in 1908 when a powerful asteroid struck the Podkamennaya Tunguska River in a remote Siberian forest of Russia. The event leveled trees and destroyed forests across 770 square miles, or three quarters of the state of Rhode Island. The impact threw people to the ground in a town 40 miles away.
    Four years ago, an asteroid entered Earth's atmosphere over Chelyabinsk, Russia. It exploded in the air, generating brightness greater than the sun, exuding heat, damaging more than 7,000 buildings and injuring more than 1,000 people. The shock wave broke windows 58 miles away.
    It was undetected because it was coming from the same direction and path as the sun. And it explains why astronomers and the Asteroid Day group want people to be aware.
    Read More
    Asteroid Day was created by Brian May, an astrophysicist better known as co-founder and lead guitarist of the rock band Queen, to bring awareness and educate the world about asteroids in 2015. Co-founders include film director Grigorij Richters, astronaut Rusty Schweickart and Danica Remy, chief operations officer of the B612 Foundation, a nonprofit to protect Earth from asteroids through early detection.
    The United Nations sanctioned it in 2016 as a global day of education to raise awareness. Last year, the organization launched the 100X Declaration, calling to increase the asteroid discovery rate 100 times -- to 100,000 -- within the next decade. To date, 22,000 people have signed it.
    Asteroid Day has grown in other ways. In 2015, there were 50 public events. More than 700 are planned this year in 190 countries.
    "It's about global awareness of something that is globally important," said astronaut Nicole Stott, who will speak at the main event in Luxembourg. "Everything about today is intended to facilitate international cooperation and unity in response to something that could impact us all."

    Asteroids and the Earth

    So what are the odds of an asteroid striking the Earth?
    "One hundred percent -- asteroids hit the Earth every day," said Dante Lauretta, principal investigator on NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission.
    "Most of them are small particles that burn up in the atmosphere. On average, multiple car-sized asteroids hit the Earth every year. However, most of the small asteroids that hit the Earth are undetected before collision. A Tunguska-scale event occurs every few hundred years on average."
    The three asteroids with the highest probability of affecting the Earth are: 29075 (1950 DA), 101955 Bennu (1999 RQ36) and 410777 (2009 FD). NASA keeps a list of all potentially hazardous asteroids.
    "It's a matter of size," said Alan Fitzsimmons, astronomer at the Queen's University Belfast Research Centre. "Very dangerous large asteroids of diameter 1 kilometers or larger only hit us every half a million years or so. But as there are many smaller asteroids, they hit us more often. An asteroid 18 meters across similar to the one that hit Chelyabinsk four years ago may come in every 20 or 30 years."
    NASA operates a series of asteroid survey programs that scan the skies whenever possible to identify potentially hazardous asteroids, Lauretta said.
    The Catalina Sky Survey at the University of Arizona has found two asteroids in advance of them colliding with the Earth.

    Monitoring asteroid activity

    This year, Asteroid Day also coincides with the 100-day marker leading up to when OSIRIS-REx will receive a gravity assist from Earth's orbital energy to send it out into space.
    NASA's OSIRIS-REx space probe will spend two years flying through space to catch up to an asteroid named Bennu, a big, roundish space rock that has made it onto NASA's list of potentially hazardous asteroids. That means Bennu is one of the most dangerous space rocks we know of because it could one day collide with Earth. It launched in September.
    Why is NASA chasing this asteroid?
    Why is NASA chasing this asteroid?
    Missions such as this one, along with other programs at NASA, are informing researchers about asteroids in new ways.
    "NASA runs the Near-Earth Object Observation program, which ... is dedicated to finding hazardous asteroids and identifying ways to mitigate potential impacts," Lauretta said.
    "The OSIRIS-REx mission is developing critical technologies for rendezvous and study of near-Earth asteroids. These capabilities are essential for any future asteroid mitigation mission."
    Other planned NASA missions to asteroids include Psyche, launching in 2022 to reach a unique metal asteroid, and Lucy, launching in 2021 to visit asteroids around Jupiter.
    Asteroid to orbit Earth&#39;s moon?
    NASA asteroid redirect mission orig _00005821

      JUST WATCHED

      Asteroid to orbit Earth's moon?

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Asteroid to orbit Earth's moon? 01:48
    Researchers at NASA's Advanced Supercomputing Division are also at work on the Asteroid Threat Assessment Project, using simulations and probable risk models to estimate damage caused by a potential asteroid strike. They share their findings with other agencies and teams to come up with a plan for the worst-case scenarios.
    NASA is developing its Asteroid Redirect Mission, a robotic spacecraft that will grab a boulder off an asteroid and push the boulder (not the asteroid) into orbit around the moon. Astronauts will explore the boulder in the 2020s. NASA said this mission will "demonstrate planetary defense techniques to deflect dangerous asteroids and protect Earth if needed in the future."
    But ultimately, there is no plan to stop an asteroid if it's coming toward Earth.
    "Both NASA, (the European Space Agency) and individual teams like the European NEOShield-2 project have worked on proposals to test our ability to move an asteroid and prevent an impact," said Fitzsimmons of the Queen's University Belfast Research Centre.
    "Yet although the USA and Europe have recently come close to approving such a mission, funding and possibly politics have prevented this test to date. It is frustrating, knowing that we might have the ability to prevent a natural disaster, but not being able to work on it further."

    CNN's Amanda Barnett contributed to this report.