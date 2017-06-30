Story highlights Some aspects of Obamacare will be difficult to remove, despite GOP promises

"You can't just erase Obamacare and go back," said a Georgia Republican senator

Washington (CNN) Senate Republicans continue to work to repeal and repeal Obamacare, but even if they succeed, it has become clear this week that the law has fundamentally shifted expectations surrounding health care in the country.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was forced to delay a vote on the Senate's health care bill in large part because of widespread concerns among Republicans that the bill was not going to do enough to ensure low-income people had access to health insurance. An independent analysis published Monday from the Congressional Budget Office showed 22 million more Americans would be uninsured under the Republicans' plan and while premiums would go down, out of pocket costs could rise.

"You can't just erase Obamacare and go back," said Georgia Republican Sen. David Perdue.

Senators worried their subsidies weren't generous enough, that Medicaid would be cut too dramatically. Republicans even worried about tax cuts -- expressing a common Democratic talking point that taxes for the wealthy were being cut while the poor were being left behind.

Sen. Bob Corker, a Republican from Tennessee who is close to leadership, announced he didn't feel comfortable repealing a 3.8% investment tax on the wealthy at the expense of those who were struggling.

Read More