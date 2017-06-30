What exactly does Trump want from this health care bill?

Story highlights The Senate's stab at "repeal and replace" gets more time

(CNN) President Donald Trump is frustrated. His promise to "repeal and replace" Obamacare is on the rocks, again, thanks to divisions in the Senate Republican ranks, and emboldened Democrats are circling the wagons to protect the law.

On Friday morning, he awoke to fling a new wrench into already tense negotiations. "If Republican Senators are unable to pass what they are working on now," Trump tweeted, "they should immediately REPEAL, and then REPLACE at a later date!"

The message represented yet another twist in the long series of contradictions that mark his ever-shifting prescription for health care.

In January Trump told the New York Times that he wanted Obamacare upended immediately and a replacement prepped and ready "quickly or simultaneously, very shortly thereafter." The remark effectively dismissed out of hand a suggestion -- much like the one he made on Friday -- that Republicans could "repeal and delay," or take their time in crafting a new plan.

It wasn't the first time Trump very clearly rejected the notion of any health care layover.