Trump: US patience with the North Korean regime 'is over'

Story highlights Trump and Moon gave Rose Garden statements

They did not take questions

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump, speaking alongside South Korean President Moon Jae-in, declared Friday the US' patience with the North Korean regime "is over."

"The era of strategic patience with the North Korean regime has failed," Trump declared from the Rose Garden. "And frankly, that patience is over."

Trump said that the US is facing "the threat of the reckless and brutal regime in North Korea," adding the North Korean regime "has no regard for the safety and security of its people or its neighbors."

JUST WATCHED US, China share concerns over North Korea Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH US, China share concerns over North Korea 02:25

"The North Korean dictatorship has no regard for the safety and security of its people or its neighbors and has no respect for human life -- and that's been proven over and over again," Trump said.

Trump also thanked Moon for expressing his condolences over the death of the American student Otto Warmbier, who died after more than a year of imprisonment in North Korea.

Read More