Donald Trump just went bull-in-a-china-shop on health care

(CNN) Negotiating a health care compromise that would deliver 50 Senate Republican votes is damn near impossible.

That's why Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, after insisting that the vote had to happen before the July 4 recess, postponed the vote earlier this week. The votes weren't there -- or even close to there.

McConnell has spent the 72 hours since announcing the unscheduled delay trying to craft a series of tweaks that would simultaneously win support from conservatives who think the bill doesn't go far enough to repeal Obamacare and centrists who worry the bill leaves too many people uninsured. This is delicate and painstaking work, trying to find the exact right balance to lose only two Republican senators and pass the bill while dealing with the very real possibility that no such "right balance" exists."

Into that legislative china shop comes President Donald Trump. "If Republican Senators are unable to pass what they are working on now, they should immediately REPEAL, and then REPLACE at a later date!," Trump tweeted at 6:37 am Friday morning