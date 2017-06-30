Chicago PD, ATF team up to stop spread of illegal guns

Story highlights President Donald Trump took to Twitter Friday to tout federal involvement

(CNN) The Chicago Police Department and Department of Justice's Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will announce Friday a new task force aimed at decreasing the spread of illegal guns throughout the Windy City.

The team will consist of Chicago police officers, federal agents, Illinois state troopers, intelligence analysts and state and federal prosecutors.

"This new strike force will significantly help our police officers stem the flow of illegal guns and create a culture of accountability for the small subset of individuals and gangs who disproportionally drive violence in our city," said Chicago Police Department Superintendent Eddie Johnson.

"Crime and killings in Chicago have reached such epidemic proportions that I am sending in Federal help. 1714 shootings in Chicago this year," he tweeted.

