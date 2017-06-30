South Korea's Moon dines with Trump ahead of Friday meeting

Story highlights Two leaders meet before banquet, take private tour of White House quarters

Ice breaking session precedes formal meetings at the White House Friday

Washington, D.C. (CNN) South Korea's new President Moon Jae-in dined with his US counterpart Donald Trump Thursday evening, ahead of their formal meeting Friday, South Korean officials say.

The two met privately for 10 minutes ahead of a banquet in the White House's state dining room, according to Yoon Young-chan, Senior Secretary of South Korean President Office Public Affairs.

"Both leaders, from the beginning, exchanged opinions on issues of mutual interest in a very earnest manner," but the mood became more convivial as the event wore on, according to Yoon.

The US President then invited Moon to tour his private quarters on the third floor of the White House, including a tour of the Lincoln Bedroom.

"Moon sat on the bed and took a photo," Yoon said.

Read More