Protesters removed from Colorado senator's office after 2-day sit-in

Story highlights Disability advocates protest possible Medicaid cuts at Sen. Cory Gardner's office in Denver

Ten people were arrested after occupying office for two days, police said

(CNN) Ten people were arrested Thursday night after staging a two-day sit-in at the Denver office of Republican Sen. Cory Gardner over the health care bill.

As police removed them, the protesters, many with disabilities, chanted they'd "rather go to jail than die without Medicaid," according to CNN affiliate KMGH-TV.

The protesters had arrived Tuesday morning, according to a statement from the senator's office. They urged Gardner to vote against the Senate's health care legislation.

"We asked security and police to not remove these individuals from the office," Gardner's office said in a statement. "We had staff spend the night in the office on Tuesday and Wednesday nights to prevent security or police from removing them from the office and took several other significant steps to ensure they were comfortable and safe."

But Thursday, police received a request to remove the protesters through a signed complaint from the senator's office, said Marika Putnam, public information officer for the Denver police.