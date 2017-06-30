Story highlights Rep. Jamie Raskin's plan zeros in on Section 4 of the Constitution's 25th amendment

It's a provocative and long-shot effort, but the idea does have some precedent

Washington (CNN) Pointing to the outcry over President Donald Trump's latest controversial tweets, freshman Rep. Jamie Raskin is urging his colleagues to get behind a bill that could potentially oust the President if he was mentally or physically unfit.

The Maryland Democrat wants to create an 11-member commission made up of mostly physicians and psychiatrists -- more formally called the " Oversight Commission on Presidential Capacity." The panel would carry out a medical examination and determine whether the President was physically or mentally able to do the job.

Two of the commission's members would also be former high ranking officials, such as presidents, vice presidents, attorneys general or secretaries of state.

It's a provocative and long-shot effort, but Raskin is citing as his legal backup the 25th Amendment of the Constitution, which was adopted in 1967 after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy to establish procedure in the case a president is incapacitated. About two dozen Democrats have signed on to the effort as of Thursday.

Raskin is zeroing in on one section of that constitutional amendment, which allows the vice president to assume powers if either the majority of the Cabinet or "such other body as Congress" finds that the President is "unable to discharge the powers and duties of office." (The vice president would also have to agree to the assessment of the President's abilities.) Raskin is proposing his commission to serve as that "body."

