Caputo and Stone plans to interview before the House intelligence committee

(CNN) The House intelligence committee, moving rapidly to interview a series of major witnesses in July, plans to bring forward another former Trump adviser to question as its investigation into Russia meddling reaches a new phase.

Michael Caputo, a former Trump campaign communications adviser, has agreed to come before the committee next month, his lawyer told CNN on Friday. Caputo, who once worked in Moscow and has connections to Russia, has strongly denied he was involved in any collusion with Russian officials.

Dennis Vacco, Caputo's attorney, said the former Trump adviser will appear before the House committee and that he has provided records in response to the panel's request for information.

"We have agreed to appear voluntarily, without subpoeana, before the committee in closed session on Friday, July 14," Vacco, a former New York attorney general, told CNN.

Caputo is a long-time ally of Trump adviser Roger Stone, who also plans to voluntarily be interviewed by the House panel about communications Stone acknowledged having with WikiLeaks and the Russian hacking operation that went under the name Guciffer 2.0. Stone, who will talk to the committee on July 24, has denied any wrongdoing, and has called for his testimony to be held in a public setting.

