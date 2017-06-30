GOP lawmaker: Trump tweet 'not even becoming of a city councilman'

(CNN) Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger minced no words during a Friday morning appearance on CNN's "New Day" when he addressed the tweets coming from the head of his party.

"I expect him to act like a president," Kinzinger told anchor Chris Cuomo, when asked about President Donald Trump's Thursday morning missives about MSNBC hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski.

He added, "I saw the tweet yesterday and actually, I had to hear it a couple of times and I thought this was from way back in the campaign."

"That's a tweet that's not even becoming of a city councilman. We have to expect a lot of our president. Look, he is unorthodox and I think that can work to his advantage in certain ways," he continued.

While the Illinois congressman argued that the American people elected Trump out of a desire for "straight talk," he condemned Trump for punching downward, singling out individuals, and trying "to go after folks' character."

Read More