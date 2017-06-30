Washington (CNN) It's not often that immigration attorneys agree with conservative Justice Clarence Thomas.

But some believe he called it on the travel ban.

To be sure, the two sides disagree on the bottom line. Thomas, joined by Justices Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch, made clear in Monday that he thought President Donald Trump's entire travel ban should be allowed to go into effect. Challengers of the ban wanted the court to keep the entire ban against entry from six majority-Muslim countries from going into effect.

Instead, the court compromised, which has only led to more confusion.

In an unsigned opinion, the justices said that only part of the travel ban could go forward. "Foreign nationals who lack any bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States" could be barred, the court ruled.

